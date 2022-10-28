Howie Mandel Defends Meghan Markle Saying 'Deal or No Deal' 'Objectified' People: 'It Wasn't Fulfilling'

"I've never really heard anybody complain, and I don't think Meghan is complaining. I think Meghan just said she wanted to do more," the America's Got Talent judge said

By
Published on October 28, 2022 01:51 PM
Howie Mandel Defends Meghan Markle on Feeling 'Objectified' by Deal or No Deal: 'It Wasn't Fulfilling for Her'
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty, Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Howie Mandel is coming to the defense of Meghan Markle after her recent comments about her time on the game show Deal or No Deal.

The 66-year-old comedian — who hosted the NBC show from 2005 to 2009 — revealed that he understand why the Suits alum, 41, took issue with her role as a "briefcase girl" on the series.

"I don't think Meghan is complaining," the America's Got Talent judge told Us Weekly. "I think Meghan just said she wanted to do more. It wasn't fulfilling for her."

He added, "I don't think she's maligning Deal or No Deal. I don't think there weren't ever [any] complaints from any of the women. And unlike most shows up until that point, the ladies had more to do. They weren't just pointing out gifts and opening [cases], a lot of times they were mic'd and they had their input."

Howie Mandel Defends <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> on Feeling 'Objectified' by Deal or No Deal: 'It Wasn't Fulfilling for Her'
Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

On her Archetypes podcast earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her experience on the show, telling guest Paris Hilton she felt "objectified." Markle said she eventually left the show because of these feelings.

Mandel added that he didn't understand "why there is a big hoopla" following Markle's comments. The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg even weighed in following the podcast's airing.

DEAL OR NO DEAL -- Season 2 -- Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a>
Meghan Markle. Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mandel admitted that he, too, left the series because he was longer fulfilled by his role.

"I get it because — I've never said this before — but they had this pyramid of 26 beautiful, intelligent women standing there just staring at me like I was a piece of meat," he shared. "I was in the center, just dressed up in a suit, and I felt like, I am more than this. And they would just look at me, and I had to do nothing."

"I get it. I felt like nothing," he added. "And that's why I've moved on and become a judge on America's Got Talent. I just needed more than to be a Deal or No Deal host."

RELATED VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Takes Issue with Meghan Markle Saying She Felt 'Objectified' on Deal or No Deal

On the podcast, Markle reflected on being grateful to have a job to pay her bills as she auditioned for acting roles, while also being conflicted about how it stacked up against her previous professional experience.

"I had also studied international relations in college, and there were times I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina in Buenos Aires and being in the motorcade with the security of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain," she said. "Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Duchess of Sussex said she eventually quit the show: "I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there."

"I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," Markle continued. "I didn't like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype."

Related Articles
 Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Meghan Markle for Feeling 'Objectified' on Deal or No Deal
Whoopi Goldberg Takes Issue with Meghan Markle Saying She Felt 'Objectified' on 'Deal or No Deal' 
Issa Rae; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Ziwe
Meghan Markle Discusses the Angry Black Woman Trope: Being 'Particular' Does Not 'Make You Difficult'
DEAL OR NO DEAL -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Recalls Being Told to 'Suck It In' on 'Deal or No Deal' in Podcast Chat with Paris Hilton
Meghan Markle, Lilibet
Meghan Markle Shares Her Hopes for 'My Lili' in Latest Podcast Episode
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Meghan Markle's Revelations from 'Variety' Interview (Including Prince Harry's In-N-Out Obsession!)
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle Says Her and Prince Harry's Story on Netflix 'May Not Be the Way We Would Have Told It'
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Rocks a Signature Style During Shopping Outing in Montecito
Harry and Meghan Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Reveals Her Top Rom-Com, What She and Prince Harry Watch and Archie's Favorite Shows
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle Discusses How Prince Harry Helped at Her 'Worst Point' in New Podcast Episode
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Howie Mandel attends the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball Honoring Diane Keaton at The Beverly Hilton on October 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Howie Mandel Reflects on 'St. Elsewhere' 's 40th Anniversary: 'I'm a Part of Television History'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Breaks Down 'Toxic' Asian Stereotypes in First New Podcast Episode Since the Queen's Death
Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland arrive at Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry on May 18, 2018 in Berkshire, England.
Meghan Markle Shares 'Humbling' Story of 'Adolescent Embarrassment' in New Podcast Episode
meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands in Behind-the-Scenes Photos from U.K. Visit
Lisa Ling Meghan Markle
Lisa Ling Shares Photo with 'Bright and Compelling' Meghan Markle Following Podcast Appearance
meghan-markle-mariah-carey
Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey Bond Over Caring for Their Natural Hair
Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast
Meghan Markle's Biggest Revelations in Her 'Archetypes' Podcast