Howard Stern's Wife Doesn't Think He'll Judge American Idol

It’s the question on everyone’s mind: who will replace Simon Cowell on the tenth season of American Idol?

In February, reports surfaced that Howard Stern, 56, was in talks to fill Cowell’s saucy, opinionated seat for season 10 of the singing competition. Stern vaguely told listeners on his SiriusXM radio show, “I have been offered a job at one of the big networks … to host a – well, not host, but judge a primetime show.” In April, when TMZ approached Stern, he retorted on camera, “I’m too good for American Idol.”

Now Stern’s wife, model Beth Ostrosky Stern, 37, is speaking out on the matter. “I’m so lucky that I get to sit next to him when we watch American Idol every week,” Ostrosky Stern told PEOPLE at the launch party for New York Magazine‘s “Summer Fun” issue. “I’m in stitches, he’s so funny but yet he’s very serious about it. And he’s also a big cheerleader for the contestants and he’s very honest.”

Despite all her accolades, Ostrosky Stern doesn’t think she’ll be giving up her viewing buddy to all of America any time soon. “I think he would be great,” says the model. But do I think it’s going to happen? No.”

Aside from his great Idol commentary, best-selling author Stern has been providing his wife with tips as she promotes her new book, Oh My Dog: How to Choose, Train, Groom, Nurture, and Care for Your New Best Friend. “Every talk show I’ve been on it’s so great,” she says, “because I get to rehearse in front of the master.” –Zara Kessler