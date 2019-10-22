Howard Stern Says Wife Beth Was 'Pissed Off' About His Surprise Re-Proposal on Jimmy Kimmel

Love wasn’t the only emotion in the air during Howard Stern‘s impromptu re-proposal to wife Beth.

Stern popped the question (again!) to his wife of 11 years while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month. And on his own SiriusXM show Tuesday, the King of All Media told the late-night host that his wife wasn’t initially thrilled about the gesture.

“I said to your producer, ‘Don’t tell my wife, but just sit her somewhere I can grab her pretty easily,'” he said on The Howard Stern Show while chatting with Jimmy Kimmel. “She was pissed off at me, because she said, ‘You could have given me a heads up.’ But then it wouldn’t have been good.”

Stern, 65, also said he expected his wife, 47, to reject his proposal — like she had done in the past.

“And by the way, she was supposed to say no in my mind! When we were on vacation in Tennessee, she said no to me at the table,” he said.

“I thought it would be funny, ’cause my wife would reject me again,” he added. “So when she said yes, I was really caught off-guard.”

During the proposal, the radio host then got down on one knee and sweetly told his wife, “Darling, you know you have given me the best years of my life. I love you so much. You do so much for animal rescue. You know how I feel about you. I’m gonna say to you now, in front of all of my best friends, my sweet love, will you marry me again?”

Beth responded “yes,” and the two shared a sweet kiss on stage as the audience clapped and cheered.

A few days later, the couple got remarried in Los Angeles in a surprise ceremony on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I vow if I marry you, I promise for the rest of my life to watch The Bachelor with you in bed every single night,” he said during the ceremony officiated by Colton Underwood. “And Bachelor in Paradise.”

The pair then sealed the deal with a kiss. Per Jewish tradition, Sternalso broke a glass, crushing it with his right foot.

While Stern said his wife was a “good sport” during the wedding, she again wasn’t pleased about the surprise.

“Beth was not up for it, she wasn’t dressed for it,” he said. “But she was a good sport about it.”

