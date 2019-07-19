Howard Stern Says OJ Simpson Should Be Banned from Twitter and That It's 'Insane' He Has an Account

Image zoom Howard Stern, O.J. Simpson Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic; Isaac Brekken-Pool/Getty Images

Howard Stern is calling for O.J. Simpson‘s removal from Twitter.

The Sirius XM radio host had Kim Goldman — this sister of Ron Goldman, who was murdered with Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson — on his show on Wednesday, and the two spoke about how “maddening” it is to see the former NFL player playing golf and living “the good life.”

Simpson was acquitted for the murders of Ron and Nicole in the now-infamous “Trial of the Century.” In 1997, after the victims’ families filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Simpson, a civil court awarded a $33.5 million judgment against him.

He was released from prison in October 2017 after serving nine years for kidnapping and armed robbery charges in Las Vegas.

“You think Twitter should throw O.J. off? What you think?” Stern, 65, asked Kim, saying, “I say yes.”

“Why do I say yes?” he continued, making a joke that if he owned Twitter, “a lot of people would be thrown off.” He then answered his own question, saying, “I just think, just to save you the grief of seeing him out there.”

Earlier in their conversation, Stern asked Kim, 47, what it was like for her when Simpson, 72, joined Twitter in June.

“I really feel for you and your family. I really got triggered because of O.J.’s Twitter feed. Are you able to listen to that at all?” he said.

“I stomach it. It’s not something that feels great. I can’t really avoid it because it keeps coming up,” Kim responded, adding that she finds it strange for Simpson to laugh and talk about “the good life” so much.

“When somebody kills your brother, and they’re on the golf course, and they’re sitting there in their golf cart, living a life that, I mean, most people don’t get to live — it’s a pretty good life,” said Stern. “It’s got to be maddening. It’s insane.”

Kim agreed, adding, “I think when he, you know, the ‘yours truly’ and the laughing and the chuckling about everything, I just — that part is really hard to stomach, because I look at him and think rage, murderer, domestic violence abuser, it’s just hard for me to see him just enjoying the ‘good life’ like he likes to refer to it.”

Stern also pointed out how unfair it feels, since Ron and Nicole were only 25 and 35, respectively, when they were murdered.

“I mean these are people who didn’t get to live their lives,” Stern said. A rep for Simpson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The footballer joined Twitter in June of this year — 25 years after the “not guilty” trial — saying that he had “a little gettin’ even to do” and that he was there to “set the record straight.”

On Wednesday, Simpson posted a cryptic video that seemed to be in response to Stern’s remarks.

“Hey, Twitter world, it’s me, yours truly,” Simpson began. “You know, I know I’ve been away for a while, but I don’t know what’s going on with America. You know, today, I was told, that this individual, let’s call him Person A, stated that he thought Person B should not have a right to public expression. What’s interesting about that is Person B years ago helped fight for person A’s right for freedom of expression.”