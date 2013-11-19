Howard Stern Returning to America's Got Talent

America’s Got Talent, and NBC’s got Howard Stern – at least for one more season.

The shock jock, 59, confirmed Tuesday that he will return to the reality competition for his third season as a judge, though it may well be his last.

“It started out as a goof. Now it’s becoming a job,” Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show. “I am very excited to be going back to America’s Got Talent. I will go back [for] one more season.”

Stern said it wasn’t an easy choice, and joked that his craving for attention outweighed his desire for more free time.

“I really, really did struggle with this decision because … I’ve been working a long time,” he said. “I really wanted to decide if this was going to take away too much … free time. Did I really still enjoy doing it? Did I have something to say? Is it something I should be involved with still?”

“I decided I needed a personal life, but that big black hole in me that demands attention … it won,” he added.

Stern joined the show in 2012 for its seventh season, replacing Piers Morgan, who had been a judge since Season 1 in 2006. On Tuesday, Stern said he assumed Howie Mandel, Melanie Brown and Heidi Klum would be back for Season 9 next year as well, but couldn’t confirm that.

[They are] lovely people,” he said, “and if they want to come back, God bless them.”

