Howard Stern Reacts to Dave Chappelle Attack, Says Hollywood Should Be 'Ashamed' of Will Smith Slap Response

"They didn't break Will's hands, they shook them, and it's wrong," The Howard Stern Show host said of the way Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards was handled

Howard Stern is calling out Hollywood hypocrisy.

The Howard Stern Show host spoke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on the show Wednesday, and compared it to Dave Chappelle being randomly attacked on stage at the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival.

During his radio show, Stern explained why the events — and the reactions to them — were hypocritical.

"This guy jumped up on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle," Stern said. "As soon as that happened, did they let him go back to his seat and laugh and sit next to his wife and then give them an award? No! They took him backstage, they broke his arms and hands so bad. They f---ing beat the s--- out of him."

Stern, 68, also noted specific celebrity responses in both assaults. "Unlike the Academy Awards, Jamie Foxx came running out on stage and helped Dave Chappelle. At the Academy Awards, everyone came over and consoled Will Smith — because it was live television and Hollywood didn't know what to do about Will Smith."

will smith Chris Rock and Will Smith | Credit: Robyn Beck/getty

At the Oscars, Smith did go on to win his first-ever Academy Award after slapping Rock on stage. At the Netflix event, which was witnessed by a PEOPLE staffer, the attacker was immediately apprehended.

Stern shared passionate feelings about that particular difference. "Listen! You don't treat Will Smith any different than they did the Chappelle attacker," Stern said. "The audience at the Oscars gave Will Smith a standing ovation after the attack, that's the truth. It's on film, it's not fake news. They didn't break Will's hands, they shook them and it's wrong and they all should be ashamed of themselves."