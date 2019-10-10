Howard Stern Makes Surprise Impromptu Proposal to Remarry Beth, His Wife of 11 Years

Howard Stern is getting remarried!

On Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the radio host explained that he had been wanting to remarry his wife of 11 years, Beth Stern, but she kept avoiding his proposal attempts because “she thinks it’s jinxed if you get married again.” Stern explained that one of the proposals had taken place while the couple was at dinner with Jimmy Kimmel, the show’s host.

“I’m talking to Jimmy and I said, ‘You know, it’s embarrassing but I have asked my wife to remarry me,'” Stern, 65, shared. “We got married 11 years ago, but we’ve been together like 20-something years.”

He continued: “I said to Jimmy, ‘Watch this, I’m gonna say to my wife I want to marry you, I wanna propose and I’m gonna say remarry me again.’ She always says no, because she thinks it’s jinxed if you get married again. But I love the proposal!”

“It’s so great when I propose to my wife she gets embarrassed,” Stern said, before turning to the audience, where Beth was sitting. “Honey come up here, I want to propose.”

The audience began to cheer as Beth, 47, walked up to the stage from her seat.

The radio host then got down on one knee and sweetly told his wife, “Darling, you know you have given me the best years of my life. I love you so much. You do so much for animal rescue. You know how I feel about you.”

Stern continued: “I’m gonna say to you now in front of all of my best friends, my sweet love, will you marry me again?”

Beth responded “yes” and the two shared a sweet kiss on stage as the audience clapped and cheered. After the proposal, Kimmel jokingly gave Stern a squirt of hand sanitizer.

Last month, Beth opened up in a candid Instagram post, revealing that she recently had a breast cancer scare and following her experience, she urged her female followers to get yearly mammograms.

Earlier this year, she said she showed up for her annual mammogram and doctors discovered a half-inch growth on her breast, which “needed to be rechecked in 6 months.”

“I was a nervous wreck for the past 6 months,” Beth wrote in the September post, alongside a photo of her smiling in a bikini. “A very dear friend of mine recently had a double mastectomy so this was extra sensitive.”

Fortunately, when she showed up to her appointment six months later, she learned that the growth hadn’t gotten any bigger.

“Today was my recheck and it didn’t increase in size,” she explained. “Mine fortunately hasn’t grown and is just a Fibroadenoma.”

“I just want to tell all of you amazing women out there..get your yearly mammograms,” Beth, whose Instagram page is mainly devoted to her foster cats, continued. “Not a cute kitten post but a little dose of reality and i think you are all important and worthy and want you to be here as long as you can… love you all.”