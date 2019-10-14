Howard Stern and Wife Beth Remarry After 11 Years in Surprise Wedding — Led by Colton Underwood!

I do … again!

After 11 years of marriage, Howard Stern and Beth Stern got remarried in Los Angeles in a surprise wedding that aired on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The SiriusXM host, 65, and the animal rights activist, 47, agreed to tie the knot again last week when Stern re-proposed to Beth on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

DeGeneres, 61, took things to the next level by springing the wedding on the Sterns — upping the ante by bringing former Bachelor star Colton Underwood out to officiate the ceremony.

“Beth and I are Bachelor Nation!” Howard cheered at the surprise. “[It’s] our favorite show, I’m not messing around!”

From there, the couple exchanged “I dos” again.

“I vow if I marry you, I promise for the rest of my life to watch The Bachelor with you in bed every single night,” Howard said. “And Bachelor in Paradise.”

The pair then sealed the deal with a kiss. Per Jewish tradition, Howard also broke a glass, crushing it with his right foot.

There was even a bouquet toss by Beth into the audience.

Howard had been asking Beth to walk down the aisle again for years to no avail, with his wife calling the vow renewal bad luck.

He recalled on Ellen that his Jimmy Kimmel Live! proposal was meant to illustrate that, but Beth threw him for a loop by saying yes.

“I go on Jimmy’s show and I thought it would be funny if I propose to show him how she will turn me down,” Howard recalled. “I got on one knee, I said, ‘Darling, I love you.’ I thought it’d be great, she’d get big laughs. And she said yes. I don’t know why, it ruined the bit!”

Beth later explained that she was unaware what role she was supposed to be playing that day.

“I didn’t know I was part of a bit where I was supposed to say no,” she said on Ellen. “I’m learning that for the first time.”

She then gushed about Howard, calling him “so romantic.”

“He is the most romantic man,” Beth said. “Every day he tells me how beautiful I am. He knows I’m very insecure. And every day, he tells me he wants to remarry me.”

The longtime radio host had equally sweet things to say about Beth.

“I really do love this woman so much. She really has my back, it’s a great marriage, I’m happy,” he said. “I want to remarry my wife. I’ll do it every day.”

Last month, Beth opened up in a candid Instagram post, revealing that she recently had a breast cancer scare and following her experience, she urged her female followers to get yearly mammograms.

Earlier this year, she said she showed up for her annual mammogram and doctors discovered a half-inch growth on her breast, which “needed to be rechecked in 6 months.”

“I was a nervous wreck for the past 6 months,” Beth wrote in the September post, alongside a photo of her smiling in a bikini. “A very dear friend of mine recently had a double mastectomy so this was extra sensitive.”

When she showed up to her appointment six months later, she learned that the growth hadn’t gotten any bigger.

“Today was my recheck and it didn’t increase in size,” she explained. “Mine, fortunately, hasn’t grown and is just a Fibroadenoma.”

“I just want to tell all of you amazing women out there..get your yearly mammograms,” Beth, whose Instagram page is mainly devoted to her foster cats, continued. “Not a cute kitten post but a little dose of reality and i think you are all important and worthy and want you to be here as long as you can… love you all.”

