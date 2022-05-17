How Your Favorite Real Housewives Are Defined by Their Zodiac Signs

Trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly dives deep into the star charts of the Bravo cinematic universe in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation

"Can astrology and Bravolebrities co-exist?" That's the question posed in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation, and according to trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly, the answer is a resounding "yes."

"Much like science and religion, they both offer explanations about on why life and the universe exist," Kelly explains about the Bravo network's most-popular reality television franchise: The Real Housewives. "Plus: Botox, life lessons, female friendship, reunion looks and skinny-dipping. All in a day's work!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In light of the recent Season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kelly breaks down the Zodiac chart, illustrating it with the wine- and zinger-slinging Bravo stars. The longest-running Beverly Hills cast member, Kyle Richards, is a Capricorn, a sign known for their "work hard, play hard energy." Richards exemplifies it because "she is a fierce mom, she is a fashion designer, an entrepreneur by day and a party girl by night."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Pictured: (l-r) Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo) Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

"It's very Capricorn to protect your empire and your legacy by any means necessary," Kelly adds, noting the Halloween Kills star's devotion to her husband, kids, and her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton (who have also had stints on the series).

Richards has found herself surrounded by Cancers, which Kelly declares as "the most popular sign among all the Housewives." Co-stars Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne are all under the "family-oriented" sign. "They are the mommy of the Zodiac, and with a franchise that centers around such strong matriarchs from these very successful families, I am not surprised that many of them have these strong Cancer Sun placements," Kelly says.

She declares Jayne as the "exemplary" Cancer Housewife. "She is spiritual, she is emotional, she is a good friend, but you better watch your back because if she feels threatened or her family feels threatened, she will come for you," Kelly says, pointing out that while Cancers have claws, they are known for being nurturing and empathetic. "Erika is full of surprises, full of emotions, and we truly never know what is coming next."

While the West Coast is dominated by Cancers, the East Coast is ruled by "a gaggle of Taurus queens." Karen Huger, Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps and fan favorite Teresa Giudice all fall into this category.

"With her table flip heard around the world, this titillating Taurus embodies Taurus energy," Kelly says about The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Giudice. "Tauruses are fiercely loyal, they're stubborn and they have a taste for the finer things in life... Over the years, Teresa has put a ton of energy and time and money in really investing in her home, making sure it reflects her style and feels like a safe environment for her family, which is also very, very Taurus."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY The cast of RHONJ | Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kelly adds, "Tauruses may not have the reputation of Aries for being impulsive and fiery, but if someone crosses a loyal Taurus and threatens their loved ones, you had better believe a Taurus will stand up for the people they love."

The OG Jersey wife is a lone Taurus in a cast full of Aries energy, which includes co-stars Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin. "Aries is a fire sign and known for being courageous, optimistic, passionate, and impatient, moody, and aggressive," Kelly says. "They are fierce and they are unafraid to address the drama... and extremely protective over their families, friends, and the people that they care about. And, frankly, those are some admirable Aries qualities."

The rest of the Zodiac chart is defined by three of the most famous former Housewives to grace our small screens. Ex-Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is a Virgo, known for bring "very put together (seemingly); they're very analytical, they're technical, they're observant, and they always have a plan." Kelly says Virgos like to retain control in every situation, which couldn't be more true for Judge, who left the show in 2019.

"The girl observes. She can get down, but you better believe that she does not miss a beat," Kelly adds. "She will remember every little detail and she will never, ever let you forget because Virgos never forget."

Meanwhile, former New York Housewife Bethenny Frankel is represented by Scorpio, which Kelly says is "the sign of transformation, the sign of rising from the ashes.

"Is Scorpio ruled by the planet of the razor-sharp tongue?" Kelly asks of Frankel. "She is a force to be reckoned with, and fiercely loyal to her loved ones... Scorpios like Bethenny are extremely dedicated, determined, and they will find a way to get what they want."

Tamra Judge, Bethenny Frankel and Nene Leakes Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty (3)

The founder of Skinnygirl Cocktails and BStrong has become as known for her off-screen work as is for her on-screen drama, which Kelly says is true to her Scorpio sign: "Scorpios are intentional and strategic, which is why Bethenny has had so many career ventures and pivots and why, somehow, she always comes out on top."

Sagittarius is "the free spirit, the part animal" of the Zodiac, so it comes as no surprise that former Real Housewives of Atlanta scene-stealer NeNe Leakes is one. "[She] loves a good time and she will speak her mind," Kelly describes, making it clear that Sagittarius are best known for their brutal honesty and the fact that they do not sugarcoat. All in all, a perfect recipe for a good Real Housewife.

"Sure, she may come across a little bit cutting, but you know you have a true friend and ally when it comes to a Sag like Nene," she says. "She has your back and will always make sure you have a good time, and keep you very brutally honest."