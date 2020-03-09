How Will The Bachelor End? All the Hints Peter Weber Has Shared About His Finale So Far

The ending of Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor is still anyone’s guess.

The two-night finale, which begins Monday, will pick up where Weber left off — in love with both Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, his two remaining women. In a sneak peek, we see the Bachelor growing more and more confused as he heads into his final dates in Australia.

“My heart is literally split between two women,” the 28-year-old says.

Later, Peter’s parents join him Down Under to meet Hannah and Madison, which just seems to add to his confusion over whom to choose.

The clip teases a dramatic final rose ceremony interrupted by host Chris Harrison, who warns, “Before you do what you’re about to do, there’s something I just found out.”

And finally, we see Weber’s mom begging him not to “let her go,” pleading, “Bring her home. Bring her home to us. That’s what love stories are made out of.”

As for who Weber’s mom is talking about — and who he ultimately chooses to offer his final rose — we’ll have to wait to find out. In the meantime, here are all the clues Weber and The Bachelor producers may have given us about the season’s ending. Do with them what you will!

Even Peter Doesn’t Know the Ending to His Season

Yup, you heard Harrison right when he declared on the Women Tell All, “There is not a single person who knows how Peter’s journey will end. Not even Peter.” The cryptic teaser about the “unprecedented” ending totally confused Bachelor Nation.

Peter’s Front-Runner ‘Did Not Change’

The Bachelor told Entertainment Tonight he had a pretty clear picture of who he wanted to end up with since about mid-season. “I promise you my frontrunner did not stop changing until about week four — and whether or how that’s shown, the show does a really good job of entertaining,” he said. “But I promise you my front-runner did not change, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Image zoom Madison Prewett ABC

Peter Doesn’t Think Madison Gave Him an ‘Ultimatum’

Prewett — who revealed she is saving herself for marriage — pulled Weber aside to address her “expectations” for Fantasy Suites week.

“I don’t think Peter knows how much I’m struggling with moving to the next level of the Fantasy Suites and an engagement,” the 23-year-old admitted. “That is a really huge, major step. My faith is literally everything to me, and I have saved myself for marriage. I can’t keep moving forward and continuing this relationship if I don’t get the clarity and peace and confidence that I need.”

“In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum,” Prewett told him. “But for me, actions speak louder than words.”

Weber opened up to PEOPLE about how he interpreted her request. “People try to say it’s an ultimatum. It wasn’t,” he said. “She simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling and I could see how uncomfortable it was for her to have that conversation with me. But at the end of the day, I’m a hypocrite if I tried to say that that wasn’t right for her to do that.”

But Peter Wishes She ‘Spoke Up Sooner’

Weber respected Prewett’s sentiment when she told him it would be difficult for her to move forward with him if he was intimate with the other women. But the pilot told PEOPLE he wished she would have brought it up more clearly prior to the Fantasy Suites.

“I would’ve loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of fantasy suites,” Weber said. “But I also don’t fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what’s ever on your heart.”

Image zoom Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Weber Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty;

Still, Peter ‘Has Regrets’ What Happened in the Fantasy Suites

In February, Chris Harrison sat down with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin for their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, and the hosts asked if Weber still “has regrets” about the decisions he made in the Fantasy Suites with Sluss, 23, and Victoria Fuller, 26. Harrison responded, “Yes.” As for what those regrets are, we’ll have to wait to hear from Weber.

Peter Joked About the Winner Being Hannah Brown — or His Producer

Earlier in the season, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown told Weber she wasn’t sure she “made the right decision” when she sent him home on her season. Though Weber decided to proceed with his group of women, their story’s ending left many viewers wondering if there were unresolved feelings on both sides.

Image zoom Hannah Brown and Peter Weber ABC

And so, is Brown the woman Weber’s mom wants him to bring home? “A lot of people think it’s Hannah Brown now, coming in” Weber told Entertainment Tonight, smiling.

He also addressed the rumors that actually ends up in a relationship with a producer from the ABC dating series named Julie LaPlaca. “So many theories out there right now, it’s kind of crazy to hear,” he said. “I don’t know, we’ll see.”

The two-night live finale of The Bachelor airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.