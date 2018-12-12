How Sarah Hyland's Boyfriend Wells Adams Helped Her Cope After a Second Kidney Transplant

Last year, as Sarah Hyland recovered from her second kidney transplant, her brand-new boyfriend, radio DJ Wells Adams was by her side.

“Wells is so good to her,” says a source close to the Modern Family star, who met the former Bachelorette contestant (and Bachelor in Paradise bartender) in person for the first time just days before she went into surgery. “He’s been incredibly supportive.”

The actress, 28, underwent the second transplant after the first kidney, donated by her father in 2012, went into failure.

“She will have to deal with this for the rest of her life,” says the source. “It’s a chronic illness. She’s still working through it.”

And she’ll have Adams to lean on through it all.

“He’s seen me at my worst,” she recently told SELF. “He was there through all of that. I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”

And the future continues to look bright for the couple.

“Wells has 100 percent changed Sarah’s life for the better,” says the source. “They are very much in love.”