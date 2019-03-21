Here’s How to Watch Game of Thrones If You Don’t Have Cable

The long-awaited TV event of the year is almost here! The eighth and final season of HBO’s hit TV series Game of Thrones returns on April 14. But cord-cutters, don’t despair, there are more ways than ever to catch the epic fantasy drama without cable thanks to TV streaming services like HBO NOW, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu Live TV. Scroll down to see how you can watch the finale of Game of Thrones, plus binge watch all the other seasons leading up to the premiere.

How to Watch Game of Thrones

HBO GO

If you’ve been reluctant to actually cancel your cable and still have a TV package that includes HBO, that means you’ve also got access to HBO GO. Essentially, if you’re traveling when an episode of Game of Thrones is airing, you can stream it live from any of your devices. Plus, if you have a Fire TV Stick, Roku, Apple TV, or Chromecast, you can easily hook it up to your TV, download the HBO GO app, sign in with your cable provider, and watch all the latest episodes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

HBO NOW

HBO NOW is a stand-alone streaming service — no cable needed. You can catch the series finale in real time as it’s being televised. To sign up for HBO NOW, it’s $14.99 per month, plus you’ll also get access to new original series, hit movies, talk shows, and more every week.

Helen Sloan/HBO

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime membership comes with a plethora of perks, including the highly coveted two-day shipping and access to streaming movies and TV shows on Prime Video. Though HBO is not included, Amazon Prime Video offers HBO as a paid, stand-alone channel for its members. You can test it out for free for seven days (though you’ll need it much longer to keep up with the series), and after that it’s $14.99 per month, which is the same price as adding it on to your Hulu subscription.

HBO

Hulu Live TV

The popular streaming service offers multiple plans from as little as $5.99 per month for a basic subscription to as much as $44.99 per month for Hulu Live TV, which gives you access to 60+ on-demand channels (excluding HBO) and allows you to watch current episodes, original series, and tons of movies anytime from anywhere. For an additional $14.99 per month, you can add HBO to any Hulu subscription plan so you can watch Game of Thrones and Hulu’s own exclusive hit series The Handmaid’s Tale all in the same place.

All caught up? Get pumped for the series finale with more extensive Game of Thrones coverage here.