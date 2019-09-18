How to Watch the 2019 Emmy Awards — and PEOPLE's Red Carpet Show

Time to put the champagne on ice!

The 2019 Emmy Awards are just days away, and PEOPLE’s breaking down the big night as you prepare to watch all of television’s biggest stars come together in one room.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

When and where are the Emmy Awards?

The prestigious awards ceremony takes place Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

How can I watch?

The show will be broadcast on Fox. It will air live on both coasts simultaneously, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Can I watch the red carpet arrivals?

Yes! PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly will kick off the weekend with two red carpet live stream shows from Los Angeles.

On Friday, Sept. 20, Entertainment Weekly will host a pre-Emmys party honoring the nominees and fall’s brightest stars at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The festivities will begin with a one-hour red carpet live stream hosted by Gerrad Hall, EW senior digital news editor, and Lola Ogunnaike host of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. The live stream begins at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET.

Tune in to People and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on PeopleTV, PEOPLE.com and EW.com.

Then on Sunday, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are teaming up for the official two-hour red carpet pre-show. Starting at 3:00pm PT / 6:00pm ET, JD Heyman, Entertainment Weekly’s editor in chief, along with PeopleTV’s Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke (PEOPLE Now) and Ogunnaike will host from multiple locations on the Emmys red carpet, interviewing nominees and offering commentary and analysis on television’s biggest night.

Fans can view livestreams for both events on multiple platforms: EW.com, PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Who’s hosting?

Following in the footsteps of the 2018 Oscars, this year’s Emmys ceremony will not have a host. Instead, several nominees and industry bigwigs will help announce awards and keep the show moving along.

Who is nominated?

Following the hit HBO series ‘final season, Game of Thrones led the nominees with an impressive 11 nods. And the usual warhorses This Is Us and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also dominated this year’s nominations.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.