How to Watch George Floyd's Funeral Service in Houston

George Floyd died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes

Two weeks after his death, George Floyd will be laid to rest in Houston, Texas.

On Tuesday, mourners will be able to tune in to pay respects and say their final goodbyes to Floyd, whose death has sparked both national and international protests after he tragically died on May 25 — when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

The service will air live at 12 p.m. ET on C-Span.

Floyd will be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas, next to his mother.

CBSN will also be providing coverage of the funeral service, and CBS News Radio will begin its coverage at 12:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

His funeral comes after hundreds honored Floyd at a public viewing inside The Fountain of Praise church in Houston on Monday.

"Because of you, we have gained comfort and strength," Floyd's family wrote in a notecard that was handed out to those attending the public viewing. "We would like for each of you to know that George is now one of God's beautiful angels and will FOREVER breathe in our hearts."

Image zoom Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner pauses by George Floyd's casket during a viewing on Monday DAVID J. PHILLIP/POOL/AFP via Getty

"I can't breathe" were among the last words spoken by Floyd, 46, as the unarmed black man accused of spending a counterfeit $20 bill lay handcuffed on the ground with the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed to his neck, according to the prosecutor who charged Chauvin with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The scheduled six-hour public viewing that began at noon followed two previous memorials for Floyd, which took place in Minneapolis last Thursday and in his native North Carolina on Saturday.

Among those who entered the Houston church to pay respects were Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, reports Houston TV station KPRC.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was due to meet privately with members of Floyd's family on Monday and record a video to be shown at the funeral, reports The New York Times.

Image zoom A mourner during a public viewing in Houston on Monday ahead of George Floyd's funeral GODOFREDO A. VASQUEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty

Biden and President Donald Trump each previously spoke with members of the family by phone, with Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd taking issue with what he portrayed as Trump's dismissive manner.

"It was so fast. He didn't give me the opportunity to even speak," Philonise told the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC. "It was hard. I was trying to talk to him but he just kept like pushing me off like 'I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.' I just told him I want justice. I said that I can't believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight."

Image zoom Denver Broncos players join people protesting on Saturday in Denver, Colorado Michael Ciaglo/Getty

Sharpton delivered the live-streamed eulogy at the Minneapolis memorial for invited family and guests, and is scheduled to deliver a second eulogy on Tuesday in Houston.

Chauvin, who has not yet entered a plea, made his first court appearance Monday afternoon, where his bond was set to $1.25 million. His attorney, Eric Nelson, has not yet returned PEOPLE's calls for comment.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

•ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.