How to Watch The Bachelor Premiere Tonight — and What Fans Can Expect to See

Bachelor fans, your favorite time of the year is here once again.

On Monday, the 24th season of the ABC dating series kicks off — or should we say takes off — with Peter “Pilot Pete” Weber handing out the roses in hopes of finding his future wife.

Weber, 28, appeared in Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette last year. He finished in third place and was arguably best remembered for having sex (four times!) in a windmill during their night in the Fantasy Suite.

Now, Weber is ready for his own journey to find love, and by the looks of things, it may be a turbulent ride.

Here is everything to know about tuning into The Bachelor premiere Monday night.

Where to watch The Bachelor?

Eager fans can tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night to see the start of Weber’s season live. Fans without a TV or cable can also watch the premiere on Hulu Live, YouTube Live, or the ABC website and app’s live stream.

How long is the Bachelor premiere?

The premiere is a three-hour episode (8 p.m. ET-11 p.m. ET) that is likely to bring tons of drama and a few surprises.

What Will Happen?

So far, ABC has revealed that the three-hour premiere will include Weber’s first group and one-on-one dates — a first for the franchise.

The 30 contestants vying for his rose on night one include three flight attendants and “one hard-charging career woman who has already had a chance encounter with the Bachelor.”

Plus, the first trailer for Weber’s season teased a shocking reunion between him and Brown, 25, after the Alabama native drops in for a surprise visit that ends with Weber inviting her to join the cast of women competing on his season.

“Hannah Brown, what I’m about to say is extremely crazy,” he said in the teaser. “What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?”

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.