Netflix Is Letting Users Disable Its Autoplay Preview Feature — Here’s How to Turn It Off

This is the update many Netflix subscribers have been waiting for.

The streaming service announced on Thursday that after getting plenty of customer feedback, they would start letting members have the option of turning off the autoplay preview feature, which is responsible for all the trailers that automatically start playing on the home screen if you pause on a title for longer than a moment while browsing.

“Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much,” the company tweeted. “We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix.”

Fortunately for everybody, Netflix has made it super easy to disable the pesky function — although for now, you can’t make the change on the actual Netflix app.

In order to start the process, viewers must sign into their account from a web browser.

From there, go the “manage profiles” section, which is located on the top right section of the page, and select whatever profile to which you want to make changes.

Then, simply uncheck the box that reads, “Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices.”

Netflix warns that the change might not happen instantaneously. However, if you can’t wait and want the previews to stop immediately, the company notes that you “can force an update by switching to another profile, then switching back in order to reload your profile with the updated setting.”

“Wow! it only took them like three YEARS to look at their twitter mentions,” wrote one delighted fan upon learning the news, as another joked, “THANK GOD you have finally freed us from this horrific nightmare.”

Putting the matter as simply as possible, a third simply wrote: “Finally.”