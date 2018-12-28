Think You Can Make It Onto Jeopardy? Here's How to Take One of Their Practice Tests

If you’re looking for something to do over the holiday weekend and you’re a fan of Jeopardy, we’ve got just the thing for you.

The game show’s official website offers practice tests for aspiring contestants in the adult, college and teen sections. The adult practice test presents 30 categories and clues on a number of subjects, giving you 15 seconds to respond to each.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Responses aren’t required to be in the form of a question, and you can only compare your answers with the correct ones when the test is over.

A sample question from the practice test? For the botany category, for example, it asks you to name the green pigment necessary for plants to carry out photosynthesis, which is chlorophyll.

The practice test is intended to give you an idea of the pacing and difficulty level of the official online test, which presents 50 categories and clues.

The online test, which was developed in 2006 as a way of encouraging more viewers to participate in the contestant qualification process, are offered to adults one to two times per year. (For teens and college students, tests occur roughly once per season, or as upcoming teen and college tournaments are scheduled.)

Passing scores are submitted to be considered for an audition, but since space is limited, only a few lucky applicants who succeeded are randomly selected.

Once selected, aspiring contestants must appear for a two-hour in-person audition where the goal is to let their unique personality shine.

Those who perform well at the audition are placed in a pool of potential contestants for 18 months after their audition date — but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll be invited to appear on the show.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

RELATED: Alex Trebek, 78, Will Continue to Host Jeopardy Through 2022

Jeopardy, which is in its 35th season on the air, ranks as the Guinness World Record holder for most Emmy wins by a TV game show, having amassed 34 awards.

Sony Pictures Television announced in November that it had renewed its deal with the game show’s longtime host Alex Trebek through the 2021-22 season.

Trebek, 78, had previously said he was considering retiring from the program that made him a household name, admitting the odds of him staying after 2020 were “50-50 and a little less.” He has hosted Jeopardy since 1984.