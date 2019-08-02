How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Is Becoming a TV Show

One of your favorite romantic comedies is about to get a television makeover!

New streaming service Quibi, which plans to launch in April 2020, has announced that its developing a new series based on the hit 2003 film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Although few details have been released about the new project, Quibi promises its series will deliver a modern take on the story.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows a glib young online columnist and an oversexed advertising executive who both need to prove, once and for all, they’re capable of being monogamous. They soon discover, however, keeping a relationship is harder than Andie Anderson made it look,” the show’s synopsis reads, according to a press release.

Writer Guy Branum, who previously worked on Hulu’s The Mindy Project, tweeted about the news on Friday, as he shared that there are some moments from the film he’ll be looking at more closely than others while he works on the project.

“We were all certain you could not make a good romantic comedy anymore because print media is dead and RomCom ladies have to work at magazines, but against the tides of history, Quibi & Paramount have agreed to let me re-write ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days,’ ” he wrote on Twitter.

“I will be observing and consulting numerous photos of shirtless Matthew McConaughey to properly research this task,” he added.

The original 2003 film centers on magazine columnist Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson), who is working on a story about how to lose a man in a short period of time, and her relationship with ad executive Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey), who has to prove he can make any woman fall in love with him in order to land a massive job.

The start-up streaming service, which will exclusively be available on mobile devices, currently plans to charge between $5-$8 a month.

“What we say internally is we’d like to be the quality of HBO and offer customers the convenience of Spotify,” executive Meg Whitman recently told The Los Angeles Times.