How to Get Away with Murder Recap: 'Skanks Get Shanked'

It’s four weeks before the stomach shooting, and Annalise is going full Meredith Grey and attempting to nap under water. She’s suddenly interrupted by a phone call from Nate, or at least a phone call from Nate’s phone. Instead, it was Nate’s cancer-ridden wife, Nia, which is the worst kind of interruption when you’re taking a bath nap.

Annalise visits her, and Nia asks what kind of woman can sleep with a dying man’s wife and whether Annalise loves Nate. Annalise can’t answer: maybe because she lacks emotion or maybe because Annalise has a little bit of love for everyone. That’s when Nia goes all in and grabs Annalise’s hand and asks her to kill her.

In reality, she doesn’t need Annalise to do the job. She just needs her to get the pills that will allow her to do it herself. Annalise pretends that she doesn’t have access to that (lies, girl), but Nia begs and tells Annalise that she owes her. And if she doesn’t owe her or Nate, she should do it for herself. Annalise said she’ll try, but she can’t promise anything.

Frank gets her the pills, and when she runs into Nate, she keeps her word to Nia to not say anything about the plan. Annalise makes it back to Nia and tells her that she’s thought about killing herself a lot – even as a child. She explains that if she deserves to live, so does Nia. Nia then says, “I thought you’d do it. You’ve killed before.” It’s dripping with the threat of a setup, but Annalise simply says, “I’m not the woman you think I am.”

Friends Don’t Let Friends Kill Friends

Annalise gets called in on a new case for a girl named Zoe Mitchell. She seems like a nice girl – a teenager who just likes to hang out with her best friend and a couple other girls who sometimes like to single out the first and stab her 52 times. What keeps her from being a total sweetheart is that Zoe admits to it outright.

Annalise is so distracted by Nia’s request that she struggles in focusing on the case at hand. But the real issue is that Zoe’s friends come up to her and tells her that she’s a slut, which is like totally not chill to hear from your homicidal besties.

