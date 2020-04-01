How to Get Away with Murder: Police Think Michaela Killed Asher in Season 6 Midseason Premiere

The home stretch of How to Get Away with Murder‘s final season kicks off on Thursday night, and things pick up right where they left off in November’s midseason finale.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive look at Thursday’s season 6 midseason premiere opener, Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee) find themselves getting booked on murder charges on the morning of their law school graduation after Asher (Matt McGorry) ends up dead. Asher’s death comes moments after he revealed to Michaela, Connor and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) that he had been the one talking to the FBI about the group’s illegal activity.

Image zoom Michaela (Aja Naomi King) in the How to Get Away with Murder season 6 midseason premiere. ABC

“We have a dead informant on our hands, Michaela,” an officer tells the law student in the clip. “Your fingerprints match those on the murder weapon. No more running.”

Meanwhile, Michaela’s law professor Annaliese Keating (Viola Davis) seems to have done exactly that. Viewers last saw Annaliese aboard a turbulent plane with a fraudulent passport, and in the preview, she appears to have arrived at a new destination, where she strips off her wig and fake eyelashes to assume a new identity.

In the midseason finale, a flash-forward also showed Annaliese’s funeral, where Wes (Alfred Enoch) showed up even though he supposedly died in season 3.

“Anything is possible,” McGorry, 33, previously told PEOPLE of Wes’s return. “A good thing to know is that you’ll have many answers by the end of the season.”

How to Get Away with Murder returns Thursday (10 p.m. ET) on ABC.