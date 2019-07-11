How to Get Away with Murder to End with Season 6: It 'Was a Brutal Decision'

It’s a sad day in Shondaland.

ABC announced Thursday that the upcoming sixth season of How to Get Away with Murder will be its last.

Created by Peter Nowalk and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, the Viola Davis-led series premiered in 2014 and introduced Davis’ Annalise Keating, a professor at a Philadelphia law school who became ensnared in a murder mystery with five of her students. Davis, 53, became the first woman of color to win an Emmy in the lead actress category in 2015. She also has been honored with two SAG Awards, a People’s Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for the role.

Image zoom Mitch Haaseth/ABC

“Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female antihero Annalise Keating,” says Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC.”

Nowalk says in a statement, “Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do — as it did here. For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom.”

“I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years,” he adds. “I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

The 15-episode final season of HTGAWM will follow Annalise’s class through their last semester in law school — while the deception, fear and guilt binding Professor Keating to her students prove deadlier than ever. It premieres Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.