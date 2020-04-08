How to Get Away with Murder: Annaliese Finds Herself Under House Arrest with Her Mom

Mother may know best, but Annaliese (Viola Davis) doesn’t want to admit it.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of How to Get Away with Murder, Anneliese finds herself back in her apartment after attempting to flee the country and avoid legal repercussions, only to be caught by authorities at the end of last week’s midseason premiere. The disgraced lawyer and professor returns home to a visitor — her mom, played by Cicely Tyson — and with a new accessory in the form of a house arrest ankle bracelet.

“I came up with a brainstorm this morning,” Tyson’s character tells Annaliese in the clip. “How about we buy you a cat and we take that ankle bracelet and put it on that thing and you go on about your business?”

Annaliese (Viola Davis) with her mom (Cicely Tyson). ABC

Annaliese’s plan involves sending her mother back home. “That’s not going to happen, hun,” the matriarch says, “because I’m here to take care of you.”

Ophelia, who was diagnosed with dementia earlier in the series, wants to make sure her daughter doesn’t start drinking again amidst the difficult times, so she hoards the alcohol in Annaliese’s apartment, including the mouthwash.

“You ain’t sleeping right, all stressed out,” she says in the preview. “Next thing you know you’ll be sucking down alcohol out of everything in this place.”

Annaliese assures her mom that she hasn’t touched a drink in five months. But now, she faces serious jail time thanks to Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee) taking a deal that involves them testifying against their former law school professor.

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) on ABC.