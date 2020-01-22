How to Get Away with Murder's Alfred Enoch and Matt McGorry Reunite: 'When in London'

How to get away with … staying friends!

Former How to Get Away With Murder costars Alfred Enoch and Matt McGorry reunited in London over the weekend, posting a smiling selfie together on Instagram.

“When in London…” McGorry captioned the shot of the two laughing while in a sweet embrace.

McGorry and Enoch starred as law students Asher Millstone and Wes Gibbins, respectively, on the hit ABC series. While McGorry’s character is still wrapped up in the drama, Enoch’s Wes was unexpectedly killed off at the end of season 3.

“I’m sad I won’t have scenes with these amazing people I’ve come to love and respect over the past three years, but I’m happy the show was willing to do something so drastic,” Enoch told PEOPLE of his character’s death.

How to Get Away with Murder is currently in its sixth and final season. The drama will return for a six-episode farewell on April 2.

The final season has followed Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) class through their last semester in law school — while the deception, fear and guilt binding Professor Keating to her students prove deadlier than ever.

Image zoom Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Davis became the first woman of color to win an Emmy in the lead actress category in 2015 for her role as professor Annalise Keating. She also has been honored with two SAG Awards, a People’s Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for the role.

How to Get Away with Murder also stars Aja Naomi King, Jack Falahee, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Karla Souza, Billy Brown, Conrad Ricamora and Rome Flynn.