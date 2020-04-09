How to Buy a Friends Version of the Classic Board Game Guess Who?

Image zoom Etsy

If there were a Friends episode about the coronavirus pandemic, it would be titled, “The One Where Everyone Is Stuck Inside.”

Luckily for superfans, there’s another way to conquer boredom while social distancing at home besides re-watching the iconic sitcom … again. Etsy shop SnarkyGames is selling Friends themed card packs for the Guess Who? board game.

Players can take turns figuring out who’s who in the classic flip-down game, with clues like “Who works at Central Perk?” or “Who got stuck in their leather pants?”

The card pack rings in at $39 and includes free shipping to anywhere in the United States.

Originally, Etsy shop boredbutcozy was selling a full Friends Guess Who? game set (boards, cards and all) for $65, but that quickly sold out.

Non-Friends fanatics can still test their encyclopedic knowledge of other shows: SnarkyGames sells Guess Who? card packs for The Office, Vanderpump Rules, Schitt’s Creek and more series.

Friends fans will have to wait a bit longer to see their favorite New York friend group back together on the screen.

The cast — Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc — was set to tape a reunion special last month on the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, for a celebration of the series. Of course, filming has been postponed.

The actors have remained close since the show wrapped in 2004, staying in contact and even all getting together for a dinner last year. Cox, Aniston, and Kudrow are particularly tight, often posting photos together of their hangouts on social media.

“They have really leaned on each other,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. A show source added that even when the former co-stars are separated, “they follow each other’s lives. The fact that they have been there for each other in happy and in sad times says a lot.”