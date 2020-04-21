How to Attend a Live Taping of the Friends HBO Max Reunion — and Help Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Could this BE any more perfect?

With the highly anticipated Friends reunion officially confirmed, the cast is inviting one lucky winner to sit in the audience as Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow reminiscence on their time starring on the hit sitcom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Taking part in the All-In Challenge campaign, which raises money to support America’s Food Fund during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, will earn you the chance to win a seat for yourself and five your friends at the taping of the upcoming HBO Max reunion.

Aniston, Cox, LeBlanc, Schwimmer, Perry and Kudrow announced the contest on their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday.

“We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time,” wrote Aniston, 51. “We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had 🥳 … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

RELATED: Friends Reunion Confirmed at HBO Max: ‘It’s Happening’

⠀

“We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to,” she concluded. “Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over 🥰 Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected.”

In order to enter, fans can donate anywhere from $10-$100; the higher the donation, the more entries you get.

HBO Max announced the reunion in February. The entire cast will return to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, for a celebration of the series.

RELATED: Friends Reunion Special Still in the Works, but Whole Series Will Stream on HBO Max Next Month

Image zoom JON RAGEL/NBC

All 236 episodes of the series, will be available to subscribers of HBO Max in May. Due to the coronavirus, a date for the reunion has not yet been determined.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro previously joined the challenge by offering a lottery to win a walk-on role in their Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.