Ahead of the upcoming series finale on May 24, here's everything we know about where everyone ends up

This Is Us: Everything We Know About How the Series Ends

Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Sterling K. Brown as Randall in This Is Us

Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Sterling K. Brown as Randall in This Is Us

It's the end of an era.

Over the past few years, the show has made us laugh, cry, and experience pretty much every emotion in between with its heartwarming and heart-wrenching stories. And they certainly aren't holding back for the final episodes.

While the recent penultimate episode set the tone for the upcoming series finale, we already have a good idea about where all the characters will end up thanks to all the previous flash-forwards.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Moore said fans shouldn't expect the series finale to resolve everything perfectly.

"I think the simplicity of what's in store for people in parts of this episode are what the whole series is really about," she said. "People waiting for things to be tied up perfectly in a bow with every single character and every single story need to abandon that idea because that's not the reality of life anyway."

She continued, "You finish telling one person's story and it's like, 'Yeah, but they have children or they will continue having a life. And their children will have children will have children. This story could just go on forever and ever and ever.' But having said that, the simplicity and the beauty of the quiet, simple seemingly mundane moments of this family's life are going to feel like a warm hug for people."

How confident were the show's creators in their vision for the finale? They filmed scenes for it several years ago, in order to maximize their time with the child actors at those ages. "[The studio] always really trusted us to do our thing," creator Dan Fogelman told EW.

Ahead of the upcoming series finale, here's everything we know about where everyone ends up. Warning: major spoilers for the show ahead!

What happens to Rebecca on This Is Us?

Mandy Moore as Rebecca in This Is Us

In the penultimate episode of the series, titled "The Train," the Pearson family says their final goodbyes to Rebecca following her long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

The episode goes inside Rebecca's mind as she lays on her deathbed; William Hill (Ron Cephas Jones) leads her from car to car to have conversations with friends and loved ones, before reaching the final car and meeting her late husband, Jack. At the end of the episode, after all of the Pearsons have said their goodbyes, she dies peacefully in her sleep.

What happens to Miguel on This Is Us?

Jon Huertas as Miguel in This Is Us

In episode 15, viewers learn even more about Miguel's backstory, including his upbringing in Puerto Rico, his complicated relationship with his estranged son, and how his relationship with Rebecca after the loss of her first husband Jack came to be.

As Miguel takes care of Rebecca in her old age, his own health begins to decline. Eventually, the Big Three [Rebecca's children Kate, Kevin and Randall] convince Miguel to bring in a full-time in-home aide to help him with Rebecca. Along the way, Kevin meets with Miguel's estranged son Andy and helps them reconcile.

After a long and happy life with his family, Miguel eventually dies and his ashes are scattered in Puerto Rico and by the apple tree he planted with Rebecca at their home.

What happens to Kate on This Is Us?

Chrissy Metz as Kate on This Is Us

In the penultimate episode, Kate is rushing to get home to see her mother one last time after doing education advocacy in England. Though Rebecca isn't expected to make it through the night, she holds on until the next morning, allowing Kate to say her final goodbye.

Further in the future, we see that Kate and Toby (who have divorced) are on good terms as they both attend their son Jack's music show as an adult. In that flash-forward, it is also shown that Kate is still happily married to Philip. In another flash-forward, her son Jack welcomes a baby girl named Hope with his wife, making Kate a grandmother.

What happens to Kevin on This Is Us?

Justin Hartley as Kevin in This Is Us

After reconciling with Sophie earlier this season, the couple is still happily together at the time of Rebecca's death. It also appears like they got married again as Kevin was shown wearing a wedding band. He is also on good terms with his ex-fiancée Madison as they co-parent their twins, Nicholas and Frances.

What happens to Randall on This Is Us?

Sterling K. Brown as Randall in This Is Us

In episode 13, which focuses on Kate and Philip's wedding, it's revealed that Randall has followed through with his political aspirations and is now a senator. On the personal front, he and Beth are still going strong and are getting ready to become grandparents. In the penultimate episode, an adult Deja tells Randall that she is expecting her first child with Malik, who she has happily reunited with in the flash-forward.

What happens to Beth on This Is Us?

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth on This Is Us

In one of the previous flash-forwards, it's revealed that Beth has also followed through with her career aspirations in a big way. After working as a dance teacher at a ballet studio earlier in the season, Beth goes on to run her very own studio in the flash-forward.

What happens to Toby on This Is Us?

Chris Sullivan as Toby in This Is Us