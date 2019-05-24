Tamron Hall has so much to be thankful for.

Nearly a month after welcoming her son, Moses, on April 24, the former Today show host is opening up to PEOPLE about her emotional journey from heartbreak to happiness — and how her departure from NBC turned out to be one of her greatest blessings.

“My story is not one I could’ve ever written or expected,” Hall, 48, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

In February 2017, Hall said goodbye to the NBC morning show shortly after it was announced that she would be losing her time slot to Megyn Kelly (who has since departed the network).

While the departure was difficult for Hall, it paved the path for two of her life’s greatest blessings: her husband and their baby boy.

“I never thought I’d have to lose everything to gain even more, but I lost my spot and I gained a husband who roots for me,” she says of husband Steven Greener, “a beautiful baby boy who looks at me like I’m his entire world and not just his milk source, and I have a phenomenal daytime talk show team who every time we’re on the phone, they just want the best for me and I want the best for them.”

“It’s just great,” she adds. “But two-and-a-half years ago when I walked out of that building in black patent leather boots and a black-and-white jacket, I was in a fog. I thought, ‘Wow, is this how it goes down?’ Not knowing that so many of us lose things we think are important, and you have no idea that something better is right there. You’ve just got to persevere.”

And persevere is exactly what she did.

“I decided to take a leap of faith,” Hall previously told PEOPLE. “I knew I would have to trust my gut and that I could be a part of something that would reflect who I am as a person, as a journalist, as a woman.”

After leaving the network, Hall remained busy with speaking engagements, supporting domestic abuse charity Safe Horizon in honor of her late sister, and as the host of the ID Network’s Deadline Crime.

This fall, Hall will be returning to TV with her own syndicated talk show, the Tamron Hall show.

The new show “will allow me to be where I love to hang out most, which is with people,” she shared.

Although her road to happiness has been painful at times — “I leaned on my friends, my family. I cried. They weren’t pity cries; it was the reality of fear,” she explains of her NBC exit — she is thankful for the losses.

“I’m from the South, and there’s a saying: ‘It’s not a setback; it’s a setup for something else.’ That loss set me up for, yes, a dream job but also my baby, my husband, my family,” she says. “I just couldn’t see it coming.”