PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Hulu's Only Murders in the Building before its Aug. 31 premiere

How Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Martin Short Came Up with Podcast Title in Only Murders in the Building

All queries about the origins of the Only Murders in the Building title are answered.

Ahead of the Hulu series' premiere, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building as they set up their yet-to-be-named true-crime podcast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Here's the thing I don't get: People who worry about living in the big city because of all the crime. As any true-crime aficionado will tell you it's the boondocks you need to worry about," Martin's character, Charles Hayden-Savage, says while recording the podcast. "Nailed it."

"I don't know. It's so PBS-y," Short's character Oliver Putnam objects. "Like a Ken Burns documentary on the history of boredom. Maybe Mabel should give it a try."

But Gomez's character says, "I'd rather die."

Only Murders in the Building Credit: Hulu

The series follows three strangers — Mabel Mora, Charles and Oliver — who love true-crime and suddenly end up entangled in one when a death occurs inside the Arconia, their fictional apartment building in New York City's Upper West Side. Since the trio suspects that a murder likely took place, they team up to investigate the matter and record a podcast to document the case.

As the team finalizes their plans for their case, including blueprints, maps and a timeline, Oliver begins to dream up a bigger project.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Only Murders in the Building Credit: Hulu

"Hey, did you guys hear about that mysterious death in the park last night? We could multi-task a little bit. Silo out a second investigation, do a second podcast," Olivier pitches.

"No, we need to focus. Only murders in the building," Charles says.

"Only murders in the building," repeats Oliver, who has a twinkle in his eye about their new podcast title.

"Welcome to Only Murders in the Building, a true-crime podcast," Charles duplicates with an ominous yet excited tone. "I'm your host Charles Hayden-Savage."