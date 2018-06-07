Scott Disick & Sofia Richie 'Hashed It Out' After He Was Spotted Looking Flirty with Mystery Woman

After hitting a bump in the road, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie‘s relationship is back to smooth sailing.

Things took a turn last week when Disick, 35, was spotted looking flirty with a mystery woman at Kanye West‘s Ye listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday night. The father of three reportedly told guests that he and Richie, 19, were no longer together, according to TMZ.

Over the weekend, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Richie had called it quits — but on Monday, the couple was spotted grabbing lunch at Nobu in Malibu. They’ve been spotted together every day since and both have denied via social media that they ever split.

RELATED: Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Break Up — Then Get Back Together: Inside Their Roller Coaster Romance

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie on Monday BENS / BACKGRID

So what exactly went down? According to a source, Richie was “really disappointed in the Wyoming photos and wouldn’t talk to Scott for a couple days.” Eventually, however, “they hashed it out though and he smoothed things over like everyone expected.”

Sources previously told PEOPLE they expected the couple to reunite.

“It’s likely not totally over,” said one insider. “They’ve broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together. No one would be surprised if they’re out again together in a few days or weeks.”

Another source told PEOPLE that Disick himself knew it wasn’t over.

“Scott seems fine,” the source said. “He isn’t really taking it seriously.”

“He isn’t really doing anything to win her back right now,” the source added. “Just giving her space and waiting for her to change her mind.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian ‘Trusts’ Sofia Richie with Her and Scott Disick’s Kids: Source

Richie and Disick — who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian — first sparked romance speculation in May 2017 after they were pictured cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival.

Months later, the two had become “inseparable,” a source told PEOPLE in mid-September. They confirmed their romance shortly afterwards with friends in Miami, capping off the trip with a few PDA-packed days in Mexico.

In the months that followed, the couple spent much of their time traveling together, enjoying a romantic Italian getaway and another trip to Mexico. They also spent time together stateside and have been regularly spotted in Los Angeles and New York City.

Last November, a source told PEOPLE that Richie has been a positive influence on Disick, who is known for his late nights out and has openly struggled with alcohol abuse.

“She’s been great for him,” the source said. “She’s made a big impact on his life … His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference. They seem really happy.”