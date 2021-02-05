"I got a very stern message in my Instagram DMs just going, 'There really needs to be a cousin warning,'" the actor joked

Regé-Jean Page Reveals How His Family Reacted to His Steamy Sex Scenes in Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page had quite a few NSFW scenes in Bridgerton — and not everyone in his circle got the heads up.

In the hit Netflix period drama, Page's character, Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings, has a series of intimate sex scenes with costar Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a Thursday appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Page, 31, revealed that his family discussed the scenes in a group chat, signaling the ones to avoid with "flashing red light emojis."

"We've got a family WhatsApp group, so there's a couple flashing red light emojis and there's the odd peach emoji — certain people have threatened to rate my peach," he joked.

Image zoom Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

But some of his cousins weren't included in the chat — and didn't know what they had coming when they watched the series.

"A couple of cousins missed the memo," Page said. "So they're watching the show and I got a very stern message in my Instagram DMs just going, 'There really needs to be a cousin warning.'"

He recalled his cousin telling him, "I had to make so many tactical cups of tea — I left the room to make my tactical cup of tea and came back and you were still going!'"

Dynevor, 25, previously revealed during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that she fast-forwarded through the scenes in question when she watched Bridgerton with her grandparents.

"I had to stand there with the remote ready at any given point to fast-forward for them not to see any of the things I didn't want them to see," she said. "We got through it. It was PG-13 for my grandparents."

Image zoom Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Earlier this week, Page was nominated for a SAG Award for his performance in the Shonda Rhimes-produced series. The cast as a whole was also nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.