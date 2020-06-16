Inside Normal People's 'Incredibly Intimate' Scenes with Stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones

Learn how Normal People's Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones created one of the year's most romantic and magnetic onscreen couples

The success of Hulu's critically acclaimed romantic drama Normal People, is of course due in large part to Sally Rooney's original novel — but also due to the undeniable and magnetic chemistry between stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

In the exclusive featurette above, which showcases several key heart-wrenching moments from the series, Mescal and Edgar-Jones talk about what made the show work for each of them and their genuine attachment to their characters. Plus, we hear more about how the up-and-coming actors landed the roles and the how and why of what made their performances so evocative, from series' director Lenny Abrahamson, executive producer Ed Guiney and intimacy coach Ita O'Brien.

"This show stands and falls on the believability of that relationship," director/executive producer Abrahamson explains. "When I put Daisy and Paul together, that was the crucial test. That’s where that chemistry was so apparent, you could see it. For two young actors who haven’t had huge amount of experience, it’s a challenging show to shoot. They also happen to be exquisitely talented."

Intimacy coach O'Brien says she loved the way Edgar-Jones would make the most out of the smaller moments ; it wasn't ever all about the sex scenes to properly convey Connell and Marianne's connection.

"Daisy, she was fantastic," O'Brien says. "She could just know that the slightest glance would read [on camera] and that subtleness was just beautiful."

Adds executive producer Guiney: "In an incredibly intimate way, you get a sense of how they’re thinking and what they’re feeling about each other."

Edgar-Jones says that, essentially, the show's universal theme is the anchor for many.

"It's a really amazing exploration of what it is to be a human being," she says. "I really put myself in Marianne’s shoes and just fell in love with her."

Watch the full featurette above to hear from Mescal and for more about the show's memorable moments.