Gym, Hair, Basketball: How Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino Spent His Final Days as a Free Man

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spent his last few days as a free man doing the things he loves the most.

The Jersey Shore star will report to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on Tuesday to begin his 8-month prison sentence for tax offenses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But before going behind bars, newlywed Sorrentino spent quality time with his wife, Lauren Pesce. On Friday, the reality star celebrated his bride’s birthday with a touching Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday to my wife, my love, my Laurens,” he wrote. “You are beautiful inside & out and I’m very grateful to have you in my life. You make me a better person and I promise to make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino.”

Along with the sweet message, he also shared a photo of Pesce from their Nov. 1 wedding.

Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

Later that day, he posted a photo of himself hitting the gym.

He also made sure to squeeze in one last haircut before going away.

Posting a photo with his barber and Pesce, he wrote, “The things I used to trip over I step over today.”

RELATED: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Honeymoons with Wife Lauren Ahead of Prison Sentence

On Monday, he shared a clip of himself playing basketball outside. He credited his Jersey Shore costar and close friend Vinny Guadagnino with filming it, though it’s unclear when the video was shot.

Sorrentino, 36, and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and his brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years.

Sorrentino was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he has already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.