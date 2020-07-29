Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's sentencing in the college admissions scandal is set for Aug. 21

Lori Loughlin Has a 'Very Quiet Celebration' for Her 56th Birthday as She Awaits Sentencing

Lori Loughlin spent time with her loved ones as she rang in her 56th birthday.

On Tuesday, the Fuller House alumna enjoyed her special day with husband Mossimo Giannulli and their daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, with a "very quiet celebration," a source tells PEOPLE.

"Lori and Mossimo have spent time down the coast from LA. They like the privacy. Lori sees her daughters as much as she can. She celebrated her birthday with them," the source says. "Having them around really lifts her spirit. They still don't know what will happen at the sentencing in August. It's insanely stressful for them. They just want it over with."

The low-key family celebration comes almost a month before the couple's Aug. 21 sentencing in the nationwide college admissions scandal, which broke in March 2019.

On May 22, Loughlin confessed to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

Image zoom Lori Loughlin with daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade Giannulli

Under the terms of the deal, which is still pending the judge’s approval, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison (though the coronavirus pandemic could affect that time), pay a $150,000 fine and do 100 hours of community service, while Mossimo agreed to serve five months, pay $250,000 and do 250 hours of community service.Both could also spend two years on supervised release.

The actress and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them ever participated in the sport.

Image zoom Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin L. Cohen/WireImage

Looking ahead to their sentencing in just under a month, Loughlin and Mossimo are ready to put their legal nightmare behind them.

“Lori and Mossimo deeply regret what they did,” a Loughlin source told PEOPLE in May. “This experience has taken a huge emotional and physical toll on both of them.”