How Kylie Jenner's Life Changed After Becoming a Mom to Stormi: I 'Value Time'

Kylie Jenner‘s life forever changed the day she became a mom.

Jenner, 22, is set to celebrate her daughter Stormi Webster‘s 2nd birthday on Saturday. And while Jenner is among the more private members of her famous family, she’s been outspoken about how giving birth to her daughter positively impacted her.

During an interview with sister Kim Kardashian West for the Evening Standard in 2018, Jenner said Stormi has only made her life “better.”

“I think more about the future because of her,” she said. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish — and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really … it’s like such an amazing experience.”

Jenner welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018, with then-boyfriend Travis Scott. (The couple has since split but remain amicable and often spend time together with their daughter.)

“I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” she told Kardashian West of being a first-time parent. “Of course there’s hard times and stuff … even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

Jenner also said she’s learned how to better prioritize her time since becoming a mom.

“I don’t think being a new mom changed me,” she told E! News in 2018. I think it just made me maybe look at life a little differently and just value time.”

One way the Kylie Cosmetics founder has managed to balance being a mom and businesswoman is by bringing Stormi with her along for the ride — literally! When she designed her office space in Los Angeles, she included a playroom and nursey for Stormi in the layout.

“[Stormi] does spend a lot of time here. She really never leaves my side, so we’re here all the time,” Jenner said during a video office tour. “She’ll have lunch here, dinner sometimes, breakfast. She is always here.”

“She motivates me every day to work harder and be a better person,” Jenner added.

Having Stormi with her has allowed her to continue to grow her business over the years, launching multiple makeup collaborations (she just did one with her daughter!) and a new beauty brand Kylie Skin. In November, Jenner sold 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics to beauty conglomerate Coty for $600 million.

Even Jenner’s mom Kris Jenner noted that everything her daughter executes in business she does with Stormi in mind.

“This is what she wants to do for the rest of her life,” she said. “[Kylie] talks about it all the time. Twenty years from now she sees herself doing this and maybe passing it down to her daughter.”

And being a mom hasn’t stopped Jenner from embracing her sexuality. During a shoot for Playboy, Jenner said, “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

The billionaire told Scott, who interviewed her for the spread, “You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother.”

Jenner has also opted for a more natural look over the past two years. In 2018, she dissolved her infamous lip fillers for several months before plumping them back up again.

“Kylie has been so much more relaxed and natural since Stormi was born,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s softer in a way. And she’s just as busy as ever, but her priority is her daughter.”

“She’s not spending as many hours as she did before to focus on herself,” the source added. “And Kylie has never been big on getting dressed up — she’s much more comfortable in t-shirts and cozy pants. She feels much more like herself and it’s easier, kind of like her mom uniform!”

Part of the more “natural” look also meant spending less time in front of the mirror. Jenner said she’s cut the time she spends on glam in half.

“Since becoming a mom, it has gone from taking me 30 minutes to now having to do my makeup in 10 minutes,” she said in a YouTube video, adding that she’s had to “cut my routine down a lot.”

With her daughter’s 2nd birthday coming up, Jenner has said she’s eager to give Stormi a sibling.

“I can’t wait to have more babies,” Jenner wrote back to a fan who asked if she planned on having more during an Instagram Q&A.