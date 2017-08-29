Kristin Cavallari Reveals How She Keeps the 'Spark Alive' with Husband Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari has discovered the key to keeping the spark alive in her marriage.

This past June, the Hills star celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Jay Cutler, who recently signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Although Cutler will be away from the family’s home in Nashville, Tennessee, for the 2017 NFL season, the pair will be relying on technology to stay in touch, as well as savoring the time they do spend together.

“I have always said: it’s kind of nice to miss each other,” Cavallari, 30, told E!’s Daily Pop. “I think that’s how we’ve always kind of kept our spark alive.”

“Jay just signed with the Miami Dolphins, so he’s in Florida. Some days it’s crazy and I can’t wait for bedtime and other days I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s actually not that bad,’ ” shared Cavallari.

In March, the MTV alum announced that her family was leaving the Windy City just a few weeks after the NFL quarterback was cut by the Chicago Bears in early March after eight seasons. Now that the family is settled in Tennessee, they’ll be traveling to Miami when the season begins to root on the family patriarch.

“We’re going to stay in Nashville. We literally just moved to Nashville full-time, so I didn’t want to pack up the kids again for essentially such a short amount of time,” Cavallari explained about her family’s recent move to Nashville from Chicago.

She added: “So we’ll go to Miami for all the home games and Jay’s going to come home this weekend for a few days and we’re going to figure it out and make it work. A lot of FaceTime, that’s for sure.”

Cavallari, who quipped that she’s “a single parent these days” and their home is “a little nuts” because Cutler is away training, said that she and the couple’s three children — sons Camden Jack, 5, and Jaxon Wyatt, 2, and daughter Saylor James, 1 — will “start to be down there a lot for all of the home games.”

Shortly after news broke of Cutler’s return to the NFL, she took to Instagram to congratulate her husband.