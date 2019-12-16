Kris Jenner Says She Almost Named Kendall Jenner 'Juliet' — and Kylie Could Have Been 'Kelly'

The season 17 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was simmering with tension, but there were some light-hearted moments, too.

On Sunday’s episode, Kris Jenner arranged for a getaway to Wyoming in order to “press a reset button” on all the fighting between the sisters. Sitting down for their first dinner of the trip, a discussion arose about why the area is so special to the family.

“You know I was conceived here,” said Kendall Jenner, 24.

“That’s what Dad [Caitlyn Jenner] told me. Or no — you found out I was a girl here,” she added, turning to mom Kris, 64.

Then Kim Kardashian West revealed a little-known fact about her supermodel sister.

“Did you know your name was going to be Juliet?” she told her. “Juliet Jenner.”

“I thought it was going to be Cameron,” Kendall said.

“No, [Kris was] really into Js,” Kim explained. “[She was] like, ‘Okay, since I did Ks, I’m going to do Js.’ And then last minute [she was] like, ‘I’m going to do Ks.'”

So how did Kris come up with the final K name of the family, 22-year-old Kylie Jenner?

“We just kept saying, ‘Kendall and Sophia,’ or ‘Kendall and Jane’ — you know, trying to think of what went with Kendall,” Kris recalled. “It was ‘Kendall and Kelly,’ and then when we got to ‘Kendall and Kylie,’ we were like, ‘That’s it.’ Kendall and Kylie had to go together.”

The episode also saw Kourtney Kardashian grappling with her future on the family’s long-running reality show.

“I have three kids that are my priority more than the show,” she said. “What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”

In a confessional, Kourtney, 40, admitted she had reached her limit.

“It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point,” she said. “I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore.”

“I think that [Kourtney is] really torn on what she should do,” said Kim, 39. “Does she stay on the show, or does she get off and live a different life that she claims she’s wanted for so long? I hope that Kourtney finds clarity in whatever decision that she chooses to make. I just want her to feel like she’s at peace.”

“I never want my sisters to be sad or upset,” added Khloé Kardashian, 35. “I think everybody has to do what’s best for them.”

During a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney revealed that she would be taking a step back from the show to focus on her children with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”