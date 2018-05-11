How Donald Trump Jr.'s Reported Love Interest Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Almost Named Press Secretary

Before Sean Spicer was named White House Press Secretary, Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle was in contention for the high-profile role.

Last week, Page Six reported, citing multiple sources, that Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly moving on from his estranged wife, Vanessa, and is dating Guilfoyle, a co-host of The Five.

But two years before Guilfoyle, 49, a Republican and staunch defender of President Donald Trump, reportedly entered into a relationship with Trump Jr., her name was brought up regarding a role in his cabinet.

During Trump’s transition to the presidency, rumors swirled that Guilfoyle was being considered for a position on his communications team, especially after she was spotted entering Trump Tower in October 2016, Mediaite reported.

Guilfoyle revealed last May that she had been in talks with the Trump administration about becoming the White House press secretary. The plan apparently fell through because Guilfoyle was under a “long-term” contract with Fox News, a network spokesperson told Politico in May.

Guilfoyle told The Mercury News at the time that she would have been honored to accept the job.

“I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country,” Guilfoyle said. “I think it’d be a fascinating job. It’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position.”

Guilfoyle, who said she’d known Trump and his family for more than a decade, added that she had a “very good” relationship with the president.

“I think I enjoy a very straightforward and authentic, very genuine relationship, one that’s built on trust and integrity, and I think that’s imperative for success in that position,” she said.

According to The New York Times, Trump again “floated Guilfoyle to allies as a possible press secretary” after Spicer resigned in July 2017, but Sarah Huckabee Sanders ultimately went on to fill that position.

Guilfoyle, a former San Francisco and L.A. prosecutor, was married to former San Francisco Mayor and current California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom for four years before they split in 2005.