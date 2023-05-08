How Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Met 13 Years Ago: Her First Comment Was About His 'Tight Ass'

As Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's marriage comes to an end, fans can still recall their meet cute on season 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In May 2010, Zolciak-Biermann, 44, attended the Dancing Stars of Atlanta charity event, where her RHOA costar Shereé Whitfieldwas competing alongside her future husband Biermann.

After watching the former Atlanta Falcons tight end's performance, Zolciak-Biermann couldn't help but comment on his "tight ass" — and had no problem saying it to his face after the competition had ended.

"Can I just be honest with you? I've never in my life seen an ass like that," she told Biermann, now 37. "We were all sitting at the table, I was 10, 10, I just had to tell you. Adorable. You did fantastic as well."

"Can I just see it? Will you turn around?" she added as he quickly obliged.

Biermann later joined the reality star at her table and casually gave her his phone number, saying, "Hi. I just wanted to drop my information to you. If you ever want to go to a Falcons game or you know, whatever."

"Let me give you my number. Call me, we'll go have a drink," she replied.

Zolciak-Biermann felt the spark between them immediately and added in a confessional, "Do I think he'll call me? Duh. Would you call me?"

Less than two years later, the pair wed in November 2011, which was documented on their reality show Don't Be Tardy.

Don't Be Tardy evolved into showcasing the couple's daily life with their tight-knit family. They share four children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, in 2013.

The relationship came to an end with the news of Zolciak-Biermann filing for divorce on Monday after nearly 12 years of marriage, according to TMZ.

The pair's date of separation was listed as April 30, per court documents obtained by the outlet. In the filing, the Bravo star described her marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." Zolciak-Biermann is seeking primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody; she has also asked for spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

A representative for the couple declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

Recently, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have experienced financial woes with the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion.

According to a notice shared by Fulton County in February, Truist Bank would auction the property before the Fulton County Courthouse after the pair defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in Oct. 2012.

But Zolciak-Biermann previously denied the foreclosure and sale rumors, saying, "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.