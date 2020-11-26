"Thanksgiving is not like last year," Kelly Ripa wrote alongside a series of photos of her family FaceTiming with each other

How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrated Thanksgiving 2020 with Family: 'Not Like Last Year'

To celebrate the holiday on Thursday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host and Riverdale star enjoyed a low-key celebration that included a family FaceTime call amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Posting a series of photographs on her Instagram account, Ripa, 50, first shared a throwback shot from last year's Thanksgiving celebration, before she included some photos of herself and Consuelos, 49, conversing with each of their parents on a call.

In each shot, the couple's three children — daughter Lola, 19, and sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17 — can be seen with their mother.

"#tbt thanksgiving is not like last year, but we’re still grateful that our parents are getting the hang of FaceTime. Sort of. 🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃😂," Ripa wrote alongside the post.

Ripa also shared an array of old photos from past celebrations on her Instagram Story, including one of her three kids when they were much younger.

Posting on his own Instagram Story, Consuelos shared a photo of himself and his wife posing together on a couch.

Over the summer, the adorable family of five appeared on the cover of PEOPLE's inaugural Family Issue, in which the parents of three opened up about parenting.

"As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves," said Ripa.

Going into parenthood, though, "I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping," continued Ripa, who celebrated 24 years of marriage with Consuelos this year. "My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."

Their youngest, Joaquin, agreed that "my parents have softened up a lot now that I’m in high school.” Joked Michael: "Younger siblings get to do whatever they want right out of the gate."

Initially, Consuelos never thought he'd let Lola out of his sight. "As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I’ve mellowed a bit," he said. "Because I’m really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has."

The aspiring singer learned from her dad "to take everything day by day — not to dwell on the past but to focus on the future," said Lola.

As the parents continue to guide their children on their individual journeys, Ripa and Consuelos are also learning new things every day from their sons and daughter.

When it comes to Lola, Ripa has learned "so much about being a modern-day woman," said the TV host. "It really gives me hope — her generation really supports each other, the way she and her friends have each other’s backs. For all the talk about women helping other women, I see it in her generation in a way I never have before.”

And while Ripa and Consuelos have relished the time at home with their three kids amid the quarantine, they also look forward to it being just the two of them when their youngest heads off to college next year.

"We had our kids so young — we'd only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage," said Ripa. "So when it comes to an empty nest, we’re looking forward to it, honestly."