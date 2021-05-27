How Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and More Guest Stars Were Incorporated into the Friends Reunion

This post contains spoilers from HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special.

It's safe to say HBO Max's Friends reunion special was full of surprises — and we're not just talking about the behind-the-scenes details that were spilled.

James Corden, for one, served as the event's host during the portions where the cast sat before a live studio audience. He asked the core six stars a number of questions, including what they didn't like about shooting the show and whether there were any off-screen romances between the cast. (There almost was.)

Meanwhile, stars like Beckham, 46, Mindy Kaling, BTS and Kit Harington opened up about their love for the beloved sitcom in pre-recorded interviews and shared how much it still means to them. When Yousafza, 23, appeared virtually alongside her best friend, Vee, they recounted how they grew closer while bonding over their love for the show.

lady gaga, justin bieber Credit: getty (2)

When Gaga hit the screen, the 35-year-old "Rain on Me" singer joined Kudrow for a performance of "Smelly Cat," the iconic song Phoebe often sang. Afterwards, Gaga thanked Kudrow, 57, for being "the different one" — and the one who was "really herself" — among the Friends characters.

Justin Bieber joined models Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne in a mini fashion show, where they rocked iconic outfits worn throughout the series. LeBlanc, 53, also modeled a Friends look in the segment.

Former Friends guest star Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green) appeared in a pre-recorded interview to discuss being approached about playing Rachel's sister. And James Michael Tyler (Gunther) appeared in a brief virtual video chat and spoke fondly about being a part of the series.

During the Corden-hosted portion of the special, Maggie Wheeler (Janice) came onstage to surprise the cast and reminisce about working closely with Perry, who played her character's love interest. While seated in the live studio audience, Elliott Gould (Jack Geller) and Christina Pickles (Judy Geller) opened up about how they felt like parent figures to the six main stars.

Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck and Maggie Wheeler Credit: getty (3)

Thomas Lennon (Joey's identical hand twin, Randall), Larry Hankin (Mr. Heckles) and Tom Selleck (Richard Burke) additionally popped up when the cast played a game of trivia. Each of their characters were included as answers, and the actors subsequently revealed themselves thereafter.

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. Since Perry, 51, was unable to attend 2016's mini reunion in honor of frequent series director James Burrows, HBO Max's special is the first time the entire cast has come together in a public capacity since the sitcom wrapped.

"It was an incredible time," Cox, 56, told her costars during the special of being part of the series. "Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be — not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that's such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm really thankful, and I love you guys so much."