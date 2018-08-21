Jill (Duggar) Dillard‘s children may both be under the age of 5, but she’s already teaching them about the birds and the bees.

The former Counting On star and mother of two — she shares sons Israel, 3, and Samuel, 1, with husband Derick Dillard — shared in an Instagram post this week that she’s discovered a way to teach them about the reproductive process at an early age.

“Want to teach your kids about the 🐦 and the 🐝 before someone else does, but you don’t know where to start? Someone in our small group told us about these books (4 book set) and we love them!” Jill, 27, captioned a photo of The Story of Me.

“Designed for ages 3-5, and using age-appropriate language and illustrations, this book explains to young children the marvelous body God gave them,” the book’s description reads.

The back of the book, written by Stan and Brenna Jones, explains, “It’s never too early to begin giving your child a practical understanding of his or her unique, beautiful body and why God designed it to be exactly the way it is. The Story of Me is the first book in the GOD’S DESIGN FOR SEX series, written to be read to children ages 3 to 5.”

“With candid, age-appropriate language and realistic illustrations, The Story of Me explains: God’s love and the goodness of all He has made,” it reads.

The Duggars believe in waiting to have sex until marriage — and then having plenty of it.

“There will be times you’re going to be very exhausted. Your hubby comes home after a hard day’s work, you get the baby to bed, and he is going to be looking forward to that time with you,” matriarch Michelle Duggar said on Today in 2016. “Anyone can fix him lunch, but only one person can meet that physical need of love that he has, and you always need to be available when he calls.”