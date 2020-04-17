How Jensen Ackles Introduced His Supernatural Costar Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Hilarie Burton

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic. Inset: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Forget a match made in heaven — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton were a match made in an Irish pub.

The couple is launching a new weekly video-chat-based show on AMC, Friday Night in with the Morgans, filmed from their farm in upstate New York. In a sneak peek at the premiere posted by Entertainment Weekly, the stars welcome one of their first guests, Jensen Ackles.

In the clip, Ackles, 42, shares the story of how he introduced his former Supernatural costar Morgan to One Tree Hill alumna Burton.

“Hilarie was in town visiting, this was in L.A., and she was staying with us and so we went out one evening,” Ackles recalls. “I remember it, it was like an Irish pub in Toluca Lake.”

“Irish car bombs, baby!” interjects Morgan, 53.

“And there we were sitting, the three of us,” continues Ackles. “I convinced [Morgan] to come down the street and meet us for a drink, and you did. And you pulled up in your Harley, and we were sitting there in the front window, and Hilarie sees this guy get off a bike in slow-motion and take his helmet off and throw his hair [around].”

“It was all very surreal,” he adds as Morgan and Burton chuckle in the background. “You walked in, the two of you locked eyes, and that was pretty much the rest of the evening.”

Morgan and Burton, 37, parents to son Gus, 10, and daughter George, 2, have been together for over a decade. Last October, the couple revealed that they had just legally tied the knot, contrary to reports that they had been married for years.

On their new show, they will share stories about living in isolation as they host various guests — such as Christian Serratos, Mark Duplass and Sarah Wayne Callies — for unfiltered conversations about how they’re handling the coronavirus outbreak. They will also highlight folks on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honored to create this comforting space with them,” they recently said in a statement. “From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we’ve gotten to know over the years.”

The show “will be an experiment” and “the antidote to the overly rehearsed, overly manicured glimpse into somebody’s perfect life,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.

Friday Night In with the Morgans premieres Friday at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.