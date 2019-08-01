Jed Wyatt Reveals How He Felt About Hannah Brown Asking Out Tyler Cameron on Bachelorette Finale

The aftermath of Tuesday night’s dramatic Bachelorette finale continues!

Hannah Brown‘s ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday to field questions about why he lied to the Alabama beauty — and how he felt about her asking runner-up Tyler Cameron on a date.

“I was really overwhelmed with how much I actually did fall in love with her, and I was fearful to lose her,” Wyatt told GMA‘s Michael Strahan. “I was acting really more out of fear than my actual love for her, and you know, that’s my mistake, but that’s kind of what happened.”

Strahan, 47, dove right into the drama, asking Wyatt whether he knew the fateful article — in which his ex Haley Stevens revealed to PEOPLE that they were still in a relationship when he left to film the show — was coming.

“We had discussed that situation prior to the article, and then we discussed it, you know, the day actually before the article came out,” the musician said. “We had touched a lot of bases on it, but still, you know, I was fearful and held out on some of the details that in turns caused us to end.”

While Wyatt was apologetic during the After the Final Rose special on Tuesday, he told Strahan that he wanted to be there to help provide Brown with “closure.”

“It would have been easy to turn away and not even show up to After the Final Rose, and I just wanted to be there for her so that she could have her closure,” he said.

Image zoom Jed Wyatt Good Morning America

RELATED: Bachelorette Hannah Brown Says Her Drink with Tyler Cameron Is ‘Happening’ (No Cameras Allowed!)

He said he also wanted to be there to “let everyone know that I am sorry.”

Wyatt added that while “it still hurts,” he has found his own closure knowing that Brown has moved on.

Speaking of Brown moving on — the pageant queen asked Cameron out for drinks during the After the Final Rose special, just after hashing it out with Wyatt.

The Tennessee crooner said that “had a feeling something was up” between the two.

“I couldn’t really put a finger on it when I was there that day. I know there was a lot of nerves and a lot of tension, but you know, her happiness is my best interest,” Wyatt said. “I want her to be happy, and Tyler’s one of my friends, he’s a great guy, and, you know, if that’s what it’s supposed to be, then I support that.”

Image zoom Jed Wyatt, Hannah Brown Mark Bourdillon/ ABC

RELATED: The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ in Jed: ‘My Heart Breaks for Hannah’

Wyatt briefly addressed the backlash he and his family have faced since Stevens’ story broke, saying that time and God will bring “healing,” before concluding by saying that he’s learned a lot from the entire experience.

“This whole show opened my eyes to a lot of things and changed me in a lot of ways,” he said. “And with my newfound perspective, I hope to move forward and be a better man.”