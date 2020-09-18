The Cast of How I Met Your Mother: Where Are They Now?
Catch up with Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris and the gang to see what they've been up to since the sitcom first aired in 2005
Josh Radnor
Radnor played Ted Mosby, an architect living in New York City with his best friends, Robin, Marshall, Lily and Barney. Throughout the series, fans rooted for the show's most relatable character, who remained determined to find true love in the big city.
Radnor played Mosby on screen, while Full House's Bob Saget voiced Mosby as the show's narrator.
After a nine-season run on the show, Radnor moved on to play Dr. Jedediah Foster on the TV drama Mercy Street and Lonny Flash on the mystery-crime series Hunters.
Cobie Smulders
The actress played badass TV journalist and proud Canadian Robin Scherbatsky. Fun fact: Scherbatsky was once a child pop star who went by the name of Robin Sparkles, which totally blew her crew's minds (and ours).
Smulders went on to kick more ass as Maria Hill in Avengers Endgame and joined another crew of friends as Lisa Turner in the TV series Friends from College.
Neil Patrick Harris
Need a wing man? Barney Stintson, played by Harris, is your guy. The ladies man always wore a suit and lived his life by the bro code — Article 1: Bro's before Ho's.
Harris went on to play Count Olaf in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, and is currently filming the upcoming fourth installment of the Matrix franchise, which is set to be released in 2022. He and husband David Burtka have twins Gideon and Harper.
Alyson Hannigan
One half of the show's favorite couple, Lily Aldrin, played by Hannigan, was a kindergarten teacher turned art consultant to The Captain. She's married to Marshall "Marshmallow" Erikson, and the two eventually welcome son Marvin and daughter Daisy.
(Spoiler alert: In the final episode, Aldrin reveals she's expecting a third.)
Hannigan went on to voice Claire Clancy on the animated series Fancy Nancy and Dr. Ann Possible in the Kim Possible film. She married her Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar Alexis Denisof in 2003 and they have two daughters.
Jason Segel
Marshall Erikson loves his Lilypad.
The other half of the show's favorite couple, played by Segel, was also roommates with Ted Mosby when they were college students at Wesleyan University. Introduced as a corporate lawyer in N.Y.C., Erikson later becomes a New York State Supreme Court judge.
Segel went on to play Dane Faucheux in the film Our Friend and created, produced and starred in AMC's Dispatches From Elsewhere.
Cristin Milioti
After seasons and seasons of suspense, Tracy McConnell, played by Milioti, was revealed to be Ted Mosby's wife and mother to their two children. Fans find out that McConnell died from an unnamed illness, which prompts Mosby to share with his kids the story of how he met their mother. (And also kicks off one of the most controversial series finales ... ever.)
Milioti went on to play Betsy Solverson in Fargo and Whitney on The Mindy Project and recently starred opposite Andy Samberg in Palm Springs.
Lyndsy Fonseca
Fonseca played Ted Mosby and Tracy McConnell's daughter Penny, and moved on to play Allison in the TV comedy RePlay and Angie Martinelli in the action series Agent Carter.
David Henrie
As for Ted Mosby and Tracy McConnell's son, he was played by Disney star Henrie, who most recently directed and acted in the 2020 comedy, This Is the Year.