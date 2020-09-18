The Cast of How I Met Your Mother: Where Are They Now?

Radnor played Ted Mosby, an architect living in New York City with his best friends, Robin, Marshall, Lily and Barney. Throughout the series, fans rooted for the show's most relatable character, who remained determined to find true love in the big city.

Radnor played Mosby on screen, while Full House's Bob Saget voiced Mosby as the show's narrator.

After a nine-season run on the show, Radnor moved on to play Dr. Jedediah Foster on the TV drama Mercy Street and Lonny Flash on the mystery-crime series Hunters.