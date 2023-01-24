Neil Patrick Harris Cameo Teased in 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere

Warning: This post has spoilers from the season 2 premiere of How I Met Your Father.

How I Met Your Father did something that's legen—wait for it!—dary in its season 2 premiere.

In the episode premiering on Hulu Tuesday, Hilary Duff's leading lady Sophie told her best friend Valentina (Francia Raisa) that she felt as if she's hit "rock bottom" in her love life. But in future Sophie's narration (voiced by Kim Cattrall), viewers learned just how wild things progress for her.

"I was wrong," Cattrall's future Sophie said. "Rock bottom wouldn't come until later that year."

The show then cut to a scene taking place ways down the road, featuring present Sophie tailing a car as she freaked out over a new potential suitor who may or may not be her father. (Sophie has yet to meet the identity of her father, though fans have theories about his identity.)

"Mom, please call me back!" she said. "I think I'm dating my dad."

Sophie abruptly crashed into the vehicle after the call ended. Upon getting out of her car to apologize to the driver, viewers soon get a huge surprise: Barney Stinson, previously played by Neil Patrick Harris on How I Met Your Mother, was the mystery driver.

After buttoning up his suit jacket, Barney raised his arms and said: "Dude!"

It's currently uncertain when Harris's character will reappear in the series and what role he will play in furthering Sophie's journey.

Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Harris, 49, played Barney on the beloved CBS series about a hopeless romantic man telling his love story in reverse. The series aired from 2005 to 2014 for nine seasons. Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan and Cobie Smulders also starred in the series, which was narrated by late actor Bob Saget.

Several stars from the OG series, including Laura Bell Bundy and Kyle MacLachlan, made guest appearances in the Hulu spin-off's first season. But the biggest cameo came in the season one finale when Smulders, 40, returned as Robin Scherbatsky.

Patrick Wymore/Hulu

In the episode that aired in March 2022, Smulders' Robin gave dating advice to Duff's Sophie. The fictional Canadian journalist also gave an update on her own love story, indicating that she eventually made it work with on-and-off-again love Ted Mosby (Radnor).

"If I've learned anything at all about love, it's that timing is everything," Robin said at the time. "Sometimes, timing is a bitch."

How I Met Your Father was renewed for a second season in February 2022. Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran also star in the Hulu adaption.

New episode of How I Met Your Father air Tuesdays on Hulu.