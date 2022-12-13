Everything to Know About 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2

Between the returning cast and the release date, here's everything to know about the second season of the How I Met Your Mother spin-off

Published on December 13, 2022 04:56 PM
How I Met Your Father -- “Cool and Chill” - Episode 201 -- After Sophie’s gallery show and Ian’s arrival, Sid and Hannah host an impromptu wedding reception at Pemberton’s. Jesse grapples with his decisions and confides in Ellen about Meredith. Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Ellen (Tien Tran) shown.
Photo: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

If season 2 of How I Met Your Father is anything like the first, it's going to be legen — wait for it — dary!

Suit up because season 2 of the How I Met Your Mother spin-off series is currently in the works after receiving the green light in February just a month after it premiered its first season on Hulu in January 2022.

The Hilary Duff-led series stirred up nostalgia from fans of the beloved CBS comedy that starred Josh Radnor and wrapped its ninth season in 2014. Not to mention, How I Met Your Father received two Emmy Awards as well!

As a result of its success, the lives of the characters "are just starting to unfold," which is why Head of Scripted Content at Hulu Originals Jordan Helman is "thrilled to bring more of this group's journey to our viewers with a supersized second season," he said in a press release.

Serving as a standalone sequel to CBS' How I Met Your Mother, the spin-off series gender flips the plot of the original show as a woman named Sophie (played by Duff in the 2022 timeline and Kim Cattrall in the future) tells her son about how she met — wait for it — his dad.

Between the returning cast and the premiere date, here's everything to know about How I Met Your Father season 2 ahead of its premiere in early 2023.

What is How I Met Your Father season 2 about?

How I Met Your Father -- “Midwife Crisis” - Episode 202 -- As she waits for the gallery to call, Sophie lands a gig she lied to get and enlists Val to help. Jesse forces Sid and Meredith to work out their differences. Sophie (Hilary Duff) and Jesse (Christopher Lowell) , shown.
Patrick Wymore/Hulu

While an official storyline for How I Met Your Father season 2 remains unknown, there are several plot points that can be assumed given how the final episode of season 1 left off.

For starters, what will come of Sophie and Jesse's relationship? Did Jesse profess his feelings too soon? Did Sophie wait too long to make amends with him after sabotaging their relationship? Should Jesse have kissed his ex? These are the questions we need answered!

In addition to Sophie and Jesse's relationship drama, there are other romantic entanglements that need to be settled — such as Valentina and Charlie who called things off due to their differing opinions on having children. Furthermore, Ellen gets a job (and a date!), Sid and Hannah tied the knot and Sophie unexpectedly runs into Ian.

Needless to say, season 2 can't get here soon enough! In the meantime fans, keep theorizing.

Who is starring in How I Met Your Father season 2?

Everyone from season 1's main cast is set to reprise their roles in the second installment of How I Met Your Father. That means Duff is back as the 2022 version of Sophie, along with Cattrall as her future Sophie counterpart.

The core friend group is returning with Chris Lowell as Jesse, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen and Suraj Sharma as Sid. Josh Peck is also set to reprise his role as vice principal Drew.

As for new cast members, Michael Cimino from Love, Victor is slated to make his How I Met Your Father debut in the show's second season.

When did How I Met Your Father season 2 start filming?

How I Met Your Father -- “Cool and Chill” - Episode 201 -- After Sophie’s gallery show and Ian’s arrival, Sid and Hannah host an impromptu wedding reception at Pemberton’s. Jesse grapples with his decisions and confides in Ellen about Meredith. Jesse (Christopher Lowell) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) shown.
Patrick Wymore/Hulu

A month before season 1 of How I Met Your Father wrapped in March, the spin-off was renewed for a second installment. In July 2022, the stars assembled for their first table read and have been in production ever since.

While the cast has shied away from sharing behind-the-scenes shots from the set on social media, the official How I Met Your Father official Instagram page has not. In fact, a sweet video of Duff celebrating her birthday on set was posted in September 2022.

How many episodes will How I Met Your Father season 2 have?

How I Met Your Father is not only returning for a second season, but it's coming back bigger and better than ever. In contrast to the 10 episodes season 1 brought us, season 2 will be filled with 20 new episodes.

Is there a trailer for How I Met Your Father season 2?

How I Met Your Father -- “Rewardishment” - Episode 208 -- Jesse and Sid introduce the gang to an old college ritual. They all spend the next 48 hours attempting to complete various tasks in order to achieve a group “rewardishment.” Charlie (Tom Ainsley) and Ellen (Tien Tran) shown.
Patrick Wymore/Hulu

An official trailer for How I Met Your Father season 2 has yet to be released, but the network did unveil first-look images in December 2022.

When will How I Met Your Father season 2 premiere?

Hulu announced that How I Met Your Father season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. New episodes will be released weekly on the streamer.

Will there be a How I Met Your Father season 3?

How I Met Your Father -- “Cool and Chill” - Episode 201 -- After Sophie’s gallery show and Ian’s arrival, Sid and Hannah host an impromptu wedding reception at Pemberton’s. Jesse grapples with his decisions and confides in Ellen about Meredith. Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Ellen (Tien Tran) shown.
Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Hulu hasn't announced if How I Met Your Father will be renewed for a season 3, but given the fact that How I Met Your Mother ran for nine seasons, there's hope for the spin-off's future!

