How I Met Your Father is expected to debut on Hulu sometime next year

How I Met Your Father: Get a First Look at the HIMYM Spinoff Starring Hilary Duff

The first look at How I Met Your Father is finally here.

Cattrall's character will tell her son the story of how she met his dad, much like Bob Saget did for Josh Radnor's Ted Mosby in the original series.

"When @kimcattrall said yes I screamed. Now can we please get a better pic than this one I dug up from the deep web 😂 @himyfonhulu," Duff wrote on Instagram last Friday, along with a throwback photo of her and Cattrall, 65, at an event.

HIMYF will show Sophie navigating life and love with her close-knit group of friends, Jesse (Lowell), Valentina (Raisa), Charlie (Ainsley), Ellen (Tran) and Sid (Sharma).

Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of the series from This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, as well as Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, who created the original CBS series that ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014.

In a statement at the time that the project was announced, Duff said, "I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can't wait to work alongside them and all of their genius."

"Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I'm excited to slip my 6 ½'s in there!" the mother of three added at the time. "I truly feel blessed. Suit up!"

Since they began filming, the Younger alum has also posted various behind-the-scenes snaps from the set on social media.

Last week, Duff shared a picture of her fake crying while her costars shot a scene together. "Everyone in the scene but meeeeewaaaaaaa😭" she teased in the caption.