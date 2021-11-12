How I Met Your Father: Get a First Look at the HIMYM Spinoff Starring Hilary Duff
How I Met Your Father is expected to debut on Hulu sometime next year
The first look at How I Met Your Father is finally here.
On Thursday, Hulu released a photo of some of the cast members posing on a virtual set of the Brooklyn Bridge. Stars Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma smiled while wrapping their arms around one another.
The series, expected to premiere on the streaming service next year, per Variety, is a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother. Duff, 33, is producing and playing lead character Sophie, while Kim Cattrall has been cast as the future version of Sophie, PEOPLE confirmed last week.
Cattrall's character will tell her son the story of how she met his dad, much like Bob Saget did for Josh Radnor's Ted Mosby in the original series.
"When @kimcattrall said yes I screamed. Now can we please get a better pic than this one I dug up from the deep web 😂 @himyfonhulu," Duff wrote on Instagram last Friday, along with a throwback photo of her and Cattrall, 65, at an event.
RELATED: Hilary Duff Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snapshot from How I Met Your Father Set: 'Hello, I'm Sophie'
HIMYF will show Sophie navigating life and love with her close-knit group of friends, Jesse (Lowell), Valentina (Raisa), Charlie (Ainsley), Ellen (Tran) and Sid (Sharma).
Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of the series from This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, as well as Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, who created the original CBS series that ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014.
In a statement at the time that the project was announced, Duff said, "I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can't wait to work alongside them and all of their genius."
"Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I'm excited to slip my 6 ½'s in there!" the mother of three added at the time. "I truly feel blessed. Suit up!"
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Since they began filming, the Younger alum has also posted various behind-the-scenes snaps from the set on social media.
Last week, Duff shared a picture of her fake crying while her costars shot a scene together. "Everyone in the scene but meeeeewaaaaaaa😭" she teased in the caption.
The original How I Met Your Mother ran on CBS from 2005 to 2014. The beloved show starred Radnor, Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), Jason Segel (Marshall Erikson) and Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin).