How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff's Sophie Faces Dating Challenges in First Trailer with Kim Cattrall Intro

Hulu unveiled the series' first trailer on Thursday, showing leading lady Sophie navigating the ups and downs of modern dating. The new footage opens with Kim Cattrall — who is narrating as a future version of Sophie — telling her child: "This is the story of how I met your father."

"It was hard to live in the moment in 2022," she continues. "There was always someplace else you could be. Someone else you could be with."

From there, a glimpse into Sophie's rocky dating life shows her journey to finding The One has been far from easy.

"I know this might sound crazy, but I've been on 87 Tinder dates this year," Duff says as Sophie, who's retelling her latest dating story mishap to pals Jesse (Christopher Lowell) and Sid (Suraj Sharma). "My last date was the worst of them."

And while Sophie's love story is a crucial part of her journey, so are the lasting relationships she builds with her close friends.

How i met your father Credit: hulu / youtube

At one point, Lowell's Jesse provides a bit of encouragement to Sophie on finding love. "Repeat after me: Today is the first chapter of my next great love story," Jesse says as Sophie repeats after him.

But Sophie is fully aware she doesn't need to have everything figured out just yet. "Screw being mature," she tells Valentina, who is portrayed by Francia Raísa. "We can still make bad choices for a few more years."

how i met your father Credit: hulu/ youtube

How I Met Your Father, which was first announced in April, follows a future version of Sophie (Cattrall) as she tells her son the story of how she met his dad. The tale journeys all the way back to 2021 as Sophie (Duff) and her friends are figuring out many aspects of their lives, including how to find love amid the dating app era.

"I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie," Duff said in a previous statement. "As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can't wait to work alongside them and all of their genius."

Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran are also in the main cast. Meanwhile, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck will have recurring roles on the series.

how i met your mother poster Credit: hulu

How I Met Your Father is a standalone sequel series to the former CBS hit How I Met Your Mother, which aired for 10 seasons between 2005 to 2014. The Emmy-winning sitcom followed Ted Mosby's (Josh Radnor) love story in reverse.