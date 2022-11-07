'House of the Dragon' Finale Was Nearly Tanked by COVID — Until One of Its Twin Stars Pulled a Clever Trick

House of the Dragon made a sneaky, but necessary, casting switch that seems to have gone over viewers' heads until now.

During the show's 10th episode, Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll were both played by Luke Tittensor after his twin brother Elliott tested positive for COVID.

"There's that scene, that big scene where Corlys [Steve Toussaint] comes down and they're putting the markers on the table and the messenger comes in," director Greg Yaitanes told Entertainment Weekly's West of Westeros podcast. "It was a shot over two days and then one got COVID," he adds. "[Elliott] got COVID, so we swapped him out with his brother."

It turned out to be a giant blessing. Yaitanes said the COVID diagnosis "would've killed us" had Elliot not had a twin.

"We were just about to do all Emma's coverage and he is standing right next to [them]," he said.

Those who watched the Game of Thrones prequel know the twin characters were actually split in terms of who they supported for the Iron Throne. Arryk (Luke) was in support of Alicent Hightower's (Olivia Cooke) son Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), while Kingsguard member Erryk (Elliot) chose to bow to the once-promised Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy).

In the finale, Eeryk approached Rhaenyra with the crown that once belonged to her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine). He declared her queen and started a movement of others bowing down in support for the woman who was promised the throne in her teens.

Upon Viserys' death, he left Alicent with a cryptic message about the promised prince that would "unite the realm against the cold." He asked Alicent to fulfill the prophecy — which she interpreted as his admission that Aegon II should be the King, despite Viserys's previous, long-standing wish to instate Rhaenyra as the first queen of Westeros.

As the season ended, viewers saw two very distinct sides prepare for an inevitable battle over the throne.

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for season 2; season 1 can be streamed in its entirety on HBO Max.