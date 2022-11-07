'House of the Dragon' Finale Was Nearly Tanked by COVID — Until One of Its Twin Stars Pulled a Clever Trick

Director Greg Yaitanes reveals which scene from the Game of Thrones prequel's final episode of season 1 was in jeopardy

By
Published on November 7, 2022 02:35 PM
Luke Tittensor, Elliott Tittensor
Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

House of the Dragon made a sneaky, but necessary, casting switch that seems to have gone over viewers' heads until now.

During the show's 10th episode, Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll were both played by Luke Tittensor after his twin brother Elliott tested positive for COVID.

"There's that scene, that big scene where Corlys [Steve Toussaint] comes down and they're putting the markers on the table and the messenger comes in," director Greg Yaitanes told Entertainment Weekly's West of Westeros podcast. "It was a shot over two days and then one got COVID," he adds. "[Elliott] got COVID, so we swapped him out with his brother."

It turned out to be a giant blessing. Yaitanes said the COVID diagnosis "would've killed us" had Elliot not had a twin.

"We were just about to do all Emma's coverage and he is standing right next to [them]," he said.

Those who watched the Game of Thrones prequel know the twin characters were actually split in terms of who they supported for the Iron Throne. Arryk (Luke) was in support of Alicent Hightower's (Olivia Cooke) son Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), while Kingsguard member Erryk (Elliot) chose to bow to the once-promised Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy).

In the finale, Eeryk approached Rhaenyra with the crown that once belonged to her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine). He declared her queen and started a movement of others bowing down in support for the woman who was promised the throne in her teens.

Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, HBO House of the Dragon Season 1
Photograph by Ollie Upton

Upon Viserys' death, he left Alicent with a cryptic message about the promised prince that would "unite the realm against the cold." He asked Alicent to fulfill the prophecy — which she interpreted as his admission that Aegon II should be the King, despite Viserys's previous, long-standing wish to instate Rhaenyra as the first queen of Westeros.

As the season ended, viewers saw two very distinct sides prepare for an inevitable battle over the throne.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for season 2; season 1 can be streamed in its entirety on HBO Max.

Related Articles
Emma D'Arcy HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 10
''House of the Dragon' ' Recap: Bloody and Heartbreaking Season Finale Sets Stage for Chaotic Future
Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 9
'House of the Dragon' Recap: Penultimate Season 1 Episode Sets Scene for Chaotic, Bloody Finale
Wil Johnson, HBO - House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 8
'House of the Dragon' Recap: A Fleeting Moment of Bliss Before a King Dies and Civil War Breaks Loose
Paddy Considine HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
Paddy Considine Explains King Viserys' Fate on 'House of the Dragon' : 'What Power Does to People'
Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 10
'House of the Dragon' Creator Teases 'a Very Bloody Feast' in Season 2 After Heartbreaking Finale Death
Emily Carey, Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 1
'House of the Dragon' Deleted Scenes Show Alicent's Wedding and a Blowout with Rhaenyra
Matt Smith, HBO, House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 2
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 Recap: A New Queen Is Chosen as Betrayal Seeds Are Sown
Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, HBO House of the Dragon Season 1
'House of the Dragon' Stars Are the Reason Everyone Is Talking About Negroni Sbagliatos
PHOTO September 01, 2022 Photograph by Gary Moyes / HBO Steve Toussaint HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 3
'House of the Dragon' Recap: The King Has a Son, Daemon Proves His Mettle and Rhaenyra Is Ready to Wed
Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel - HBO, House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 6
'House of the Dragon' Recap: 10-Year Jump Shows Targaryen Dynasty Eroding Amid Bitterness and Betrayal
Emily Carey, HBO, House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 5
'House of the Dragon' Recap: Alicent's Succession Allegiance Shifts as Rhaenyra's Secret Slips
PHOTO September 08, 2022 Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO Julian Jones, Milly Alcock, Fabien Frankel HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 4
'House of the Dragon' Recap: Rhaenyra and Daemon Get Uncomfortably Close as Viserys Fires Otto
HBO's House of the Dragon ep. 7.
'House of the Dragon' Recap: Otto Returns, a Dragon Switches Families and Rhaenyra Remarries
Emily Carey, Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 1
'House of the Dragon' Creator Confirms Milly Alcock and Emily Carey Won't Return for Season 2
House of the Dragon
'House of the Dragon' Premiere Recap: Dragons, Power Lust, Gore and Devastating Heartbreak
English actor Gavin Spokes attends the World premiere of the HBO original drama series "House of the Dragon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, July 27, 2022.
'House of the Dragon' 's Gavin Spokes Says 'GoT' Fandom Will Either 'Love' or 'Hate' the New Prequel Series