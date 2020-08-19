Says the Two and a Half Men star, “In these years of my life when it’s very hard, normally, for older actors to get work, I’ve been really lucky"

How Emmy Nominee Holland Taylor Made It Big in Hollywood in Her 70s: ‘I Was Never the Ingenue’

It’s hard to imagine a time when Holland Taylor has not been right in the middle of any and everything that is happening.

The 77-year-old Emmy-winning actress has worked steadily, across six decades of pop culture, since starting on Broadway after graduating from Bennington College.

A Pennsylvania native (the youngest of three girls, nicknamed Penny for her copper hair, her father was an attorney and mother a painter) she was determined to be a “big Broadway star," Taylor tells PEOPLE.

That happened, but not in full wattage until 2011, for her one-woman show, Ann. So, in her 30s, after 15 years on and off Broadway, her acting coach, the legendary Stella Adler, told her “a stage career requires a certain fame."

Taylor headed to Hollywood. She quickly was cast in Bosom Buddies with Tom Hanks. The '80s sitcom, about two men who impersonate women to find housing in New York City, gave Hanks his start (“I can say I absolutely knew Tom Hanks was going to be an enormous star in our first rehearsal,” she says) and changed Taylor’s trajectory.

She began to work steadily in films and television, breaking through with an Emmy-winning turn on The Practice (“I met [creator] David Kelly when I played his wife Michelle Pfeiffer’s mother in One Fine Day, nice work if you can get it!”) and Two and a Half Men.

Then, when she hit her seventies, she really took off.

“Bombshell, the Bill & Teds sequel, Hollywood — I get to play smart, complex and powerful women. What a privilege it is,” Taylor says. (She received her eighth Emmy nomination for her role in Hollywood, a part written for her by creator Ryan Murphy.)

She knew it was going to take a while to hit her stride. “When I first began working as an actress, I was never cast as a young, leading-lady ingenue type,” she says. “I just physically wasn’t right. I had sort of a maturity to me that wasn’t right for those roles, although chronologically, that was what I was.”

It’s as if she needed to grow into her spirit. “My first agent, Bob LeMond said, ‘You aren’t going to work until you’re an old lady.’ But somehow, oddly, he knew that in these years of my life when it’s very hard, normally, for older actors to get work, I’ve been really lucky.” She stops and laughs. “I guess somebody has to play the elders!”

Holland relished her time on the set of Hollywood. “I played a woman who happens to have a profession, and she has a relationship that is very meaningful to her,” Taylor says. “But she would exist without any of those things. Those things do not define her. She’s just a person who is alive, in the moment, and is a smart and very feeling person.”

Today, like many Americans, Taylor is spending most of her time during the pandemic at home, where she lives with her partner, the actress Sarah Paulson, and their rescue pup Winnie (officially Winnifred T. Paulson).